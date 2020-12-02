Mindy Kaling Reveals the Reason She Nearly Turned Down Her First Vogue Cover

Weitere : Mindy Kaling Welcomes Baby No. 2

This year, Mindy Kaling became a new mom for the second time with a major opportunity—that she nearly didn't take.

2020 was big for the multi-talented star, who gave birth to her second child, a son named Spencer, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. To boot, she managed to keep the pregnancy a total secret from the public—until she broke the news herself more than a month after giving birth.

Six weeks after her family's new arrival, the juggling mama was presented with another milestone moment: her first Vogue cover. However, as she revealed to fans online, it was an opportunity she almost turned down.

"I was so excited to be asked to be the cover of @vogueindia's December issue but seriously nervous because I would have to shoot it six weeks after giving birth to my son Spencer," the 41-year-old Emmy nominee recalled on Instagram. "I was not feeling body confident, and even considered saying no."