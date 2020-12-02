Real Housewives of Orange County's Braunwyn Windham-Burke Comes Out: "I'm a Lesbian"

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is opening up about her sexuality.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star came out as a lesbian and revealed she's currently dating a woman during an interview with GLAAD on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

"I'm finally comfortable enough to say: I like women. I'm gay. I'm a member of the LGBTQIA+ community. I'm a lesbian," Braunwyn declared. "And it has taken me 42 years to say that, but I'm so proud of where I am right now and I'm so happy where I am. To be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice."

The 43-year-old reality TV star explained that she's "still getting used to it," but "I knew I was attracted to women."

"I always have been," she continued. "I got married very young and I never thought about it. So to be 42...I'm just now starting to feel like I'm becoming the woman I was supposed to be. So for me to be living completely authentically and say, 'I'm a lesbian. That was who I have always been.' This isn't something that is new...No, I've always known it. But it took me personally 42 years to be comfortable enough in my own skin to say that."