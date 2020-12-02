Miley Cyrus' Howard Stern Bombshells: FaceTime Sex, Sobriety and Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus has always been an open book.
The 28-year-old singer looked back at the different chapters of her career during the Dec. 2 episode of The Howard Stern Show. From reflecting on her Disney days to talking about her new Dua Lipa collab "Prisoner," Cyrus covered it all. She also opened up about her personal life, including her divorce from Liam Hemsworth and her sobriety journey.
For a recap of some of the biggest revelations she shared during the interview, read below.
On Her "Prisoner" Music Video With Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa and Cyrus released their song "Prisoner" in November. And while Howard Stern claimed "it looks like the two of you are having full-on sex" in the music video, Cyrus said this wasn't the case.
"We did not have sex," Cyrus said. "Dua Lipa constantly reminds me. She gives me the 'in your dreams.' I've never actually had a wet dream about Dua Lipa. That's something that she's projecting onto me. I did not get to have sex with her unfortunately."
Cyrus then pointed out that Dua Lipa is dating Anwar Hadid. "I don't really wanna f--k Dua Lipa that much," she added. "I think I know her too well as a friend, and, like, I don't know—not really, no. But I definitely like kind of pretending that we have because it ends up getting us a lot of views on our music video. So, it's just manipulation, just the standard pop culture manipulation. Ok, I kind of want to f--k her, like, 5 percent. The more and more I'm thinking about it, I kind of do."
She also said the "New Rules" star "doesn't really wanna f--k" her either. "Maybe if she did, I'm sure I'd take the bait. I mean, like come on." Cyrus said. "I would. If it was an opportunity that presented itself. There are a lot of things that I haven't really wanted, and then when it comes to be in front of me, there I go. I don't know."
On FaceTime Sex
Cyrus admitted it's been a "really interesting and challenging" time to meet or date people given the coronavirus pandemic. However, she indicated she's still seeing people in other ways. As she put it, "I do a lot of FaceTime sex."
On Her Sobriety
At one point, the interview switched to the subject of Cyrus' sobriety. As fans will recall, Cyrus spoke about living a sober life earlier this year.
"It's the decision-making," Cyrus replied when asked how hard it was to get sober. "When I want to do something, I do it and there's just no question about it. So, it wasn't as challenging as it can be for a lot of people."
Although, she noted "the hardest times have been in this pandemic."
"I am always truthful," Cyrus shared. "And a lot of people, their sobriety broke during this time. I was one of them. Luckily, I haven't gone back to using any drugs, but I was drinking during the pandemic."
Cyrus recalled how she started her own Instagram Live show at the beginning of lockdown but how that soon "wore off." As she explained, "The dopamine—getting up every day, seeing the viewer count go up—it didn't do it for me anymore."
However, Cyrus said she doesn't "really like calling it a relapse." "I call it, I regressed," she explained, "because, it's really, for me, drinking hasn't been—that hasn't been my demon. But it does not get me going any further. If anything, it just makes me not reach my full potential, which is unacceptable to me. Like, I will not accept anyone or anything that causes me to not reach my fullest potential."
Cyrus said, "I don't consider myself an alcoholic." However, she said not living a sober life has impacted her relationships.
"It really, really affects my relationships," she said. "I'm not the best partner; I'm not the best daughter; I'm not the best sister. I can be a little unreliable. So if that's an alcoholic—if we're not measuring it by how much we drink but how we perform as a human being—then I would say alcohol is a problem for me because I'm not at my best."
On Her Divorce From Liam Hemsworth
Still, Cyrus said alcohol was not to blame for the end of her marriage to Hemsworth. The pair, who were together for a decade, wed in 2018 and announced their split in 2019, leading them to file for and finalize their divorce later that year. While they were engaged, their house in Malibu burned in the California wildfires. Cyrus said she "lost everything."
"Me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it and not wanting to go, you know, 'What could be purposeful about this?' I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him," she said. "And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will."
She also acknowledged "there was too much conflict." "When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone," she said. "I don't get off on drama or fighting."
On Hannah Montana
It's been almost a decade since Hannah Montana ended. Still, Cyrus hasn't forgotten the pressures she faced as a Disney Channel star.
"Some of my audience was so attached to a character, which wasn't me," she told Stern. "So, then that does a lot of psychological stuff, where it's like, 'Am I valuable as myself?' Ok, the whole show's premise was that when I had my normal hair and looked like myself, no one gave a s--t about me. And then when I got all dolled up and put a wig on, all of a sudden, you know, I'm being chased by people chasing my tour bus. So, that's a lot to put on a kid—to go, 'When you're yourself, no one gives a f--k.' But then when they go and kind of groom you to look like something else, something that you're not, and you're really young, and it's a lot of makeup and, you know, wigs and all this stuff, it does something psychologically."
However, she said she's "not mad about it." "I know how to lay down a wig like nobody else's business. That I learned," she quipped. "But besides that, that was a little disinteresting to me psychologically."