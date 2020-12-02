5 of the Funniest Moments From Celebrity Game Face's Holiday Special

Kevin Hart rang in the most wonderful time of the year with Celebrity Game Face's holiday special on Tuesday, Dec. 1, bringing the laughs and lots of festive fun.
The comedian, who serves as the E! show's host and executive producer, was joined by three pairs of celebrities—Joel McHale and Sarah Williams, Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and Maryse Ouellet and Lamorne Morris and Alesha Renee—and throughout the hour-long special, he guided them through hilarious challenges. Their goal? Win the "Hart of a Champion" trophy and award money for the charity of their choice.
Of course, this iteration of Celeb Game Face was a bit different, as all of the games were strictly related to the holidays. Everyone wore their best ugly Christmas sweaters, too!
Check out all of the fa-la-la-funniest Celebrity Game Face moments below! Then, after you're all caught up with the holiday happenings, keep scrolling to look back on the show's best moments of all-time.
Urine for a Treat
One game required each team to read a statement about themselves and their fellow competitors then had to decide if it was fact or fiction. Maryse's? "I was so drunk I peed in my suitcase."
The back-and-forth guessing was interesting, to say the least. As Joel jokingly asked, "Miz's nickname is not the suitcase, right?"
Maryse's "confession" turned out to be a lie, but not entirely—she hadn't drunkenly gone to the bathroom in a suitcase, but Mike had! "We were overseas on tour for the WWE and he comes back in the room and he sits on the chair and my suitcase was there open," she recalled. "And he just sat there like that...and then I hear 'pssssss.'"
Oddly enough, Kevin admitted to doing something similar in the past! He wasn't drunk, but he was half asleep.
Tiny Hands & Tiny Treats
Yes, the tiny hands made a return! While they weren't used to scoop up copious amounts of spaghetti this time, the teams did have to use them to unwrap a meticulously wrapped present and bite into a cookie with Kevin's face on it. Mike and Maryse resorted to stabbing the gift with their hands, but it was Lamorne and Alesha who came out on top.
"We just ate you out, Kev!" Lamorne yelled, prompting Joel to kindly ask, "Can you not say that over and over?"
Joel vs. Kevin Round Two
As Celebrity Game Face fans are surely aware, Joel is no stranger to the show. The last time he and his wife Sarah competed, the former host of The Soup made sure to crack more than a few jokes at Kevin's expense, resulting in a hilarious feud between the two.
The rivalry is still going strong, and while Joel yet again delivered a number of hilarious quips, his funniest came when Kevin asked the teams about their most memorable holidays.
"It was 2013 and Sarah and I decided to go to a movie," Joel began. "And of course, we saw Grudge Match again."
He continued, "And I just thought, 'This is why people get so depressed during the holidays.' And I walked out and I was like, 'Now I can go see my family.'"
Santa Setback
Each team bid on how many pieces of holiday candy popcorn they could stick on the other's face—which would be covered in shaving cream—in 15 seconds. Determined to earn enough points so they'd no longer be in last place, Joel and Sarah came in with the highest bid (13!).
Unfortunately, their plan backfired. Sarah only landed 11 pieces in Joel's Santa-esque shaving cream beard, therefore scoring no points and allowing the other teams to gain one.
"We're coming back!" Joel declared all the way from the bathroom as he attempted to get rid of all the shaving cream.
Winner, Winner
Despite being in last place most of the evening, Joel and Sarah managed to catch up with Lamorne and Alesha during "Show Me Your Junk," and in a Celebrity Game Face first, the two teams tied! Yes, that means previous winners Joel and his wife are now the proud owners of two golden baby trophies.
Let's have a round of Santa-plause for all of the contestants, or even better, scroll through the below gallery of the funniest Celebrity Game Face moments of all time.
Stay tuned for even more Celebrity Game Face!