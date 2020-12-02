Carole BaskinMiley CyrusGwen & BlakeTaylor SwiftDie NeuestenVideos

Halle Berry Share Rare Post With Boyfriend Van Hunt After Filling Him Up on "Luv n Liquor"

Halle Berry took to Instagram to give fans a fun look into her relationship with boyfriend Van Hunt. Keep scrolling to see all the “luv.”

Halle Berry is showing off her man, even when he's not looking. 

On Tuesday, Dec. 1, the Oscar winner took to her Instagram Story to share an impromptu video of her sleeping boyfriend, musician Van Hunt. The caption, originally written by Van, read, "when ur lady fills u up w luv n liquor & films the aftermath." It seems the Hollywood star is ready to be completely open about her relationship, but the 54-year-old actress did play coy in the beginning.

The mother of two split from her boyfriend of five months, Alex Da Kid, back in 2017—following her finalized divorce from Olivier Martinez—and has been very private about her personal life. However, back in July, the actress posted a mysterious photo on her Instagram that suggested a change in her relationship status. 

Along with a pic of her and another pair of feet, she captioned, "sunday, funday" which sparked a lot of dating speculation, with very few leads. 

Halle Berry's Best Looks

In September, Halle made a more direct declaration of her love for her new boo. The star took to Instagram to post a profile photo of herself in a t-shirt that read "Van Hunt" in big and bold lettering with the caption, "now ya know…" And the Monster's Ball actress is not the only one showing off their new relationship. 

Halle makes more regular appearances on Van's Instagram account, with the two sharing kisses

Between the two, they have three children from previous relationships. Halle shares Nahla Ariela Aubry, 12 with Gabriel Aubry and Maceo Robert Martinez, 7, with Olivier Martinez. Van has a son, Drake Hunt, who's currently attending New York University. 

