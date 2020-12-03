What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for December 5-6

'Tis the season to be entertained by divas.
When the calendar turns to December it's time for holiday-themed specials and the month is kicking off with two major ones: Mariah Carey and Carrie Underwood are both headlining their own Christmas specials, gifting their fans with early presents. And by presents we obviously mean their insane vocal talents.
Plus, over on Netflix, the highly anticipated series about the life of late, great singer Selena Quintanilla is finally premiering, while Hulu's new adaptation of The Hardy Boys is hoping to intrigue fans with a grittier take on the classic young sleuths.
But wait, there's even more: Disney+ is delivering an origin story for an unexpected character, Peacock is licensed to entertain you with a dozen James Bond films and there's a gripping true crime docu-series we're recommending you catch up on before its finale airs.
And then, you know, there's that new special episode of Euphoria. NBD.
Here's what to watch this weekend, Dec. 5-6:
If You've Been Dreaming of This Miniseries For Many Nights: The Walking Dead actress Christian Serratos takes on the role of a lifetime as the legendary Tejano musician in the two-part limited series, which chronicles her rise to fame and explores her family life. (Her father and sister Abraham and Suzette Quintanilla serve as producers.)
"Fans can expect to see us go into the depths of this family's journey, including their early days going from gig-to-gig," creator and executive producer Moisés Zamora told EW. "Selena was on the road since she was like 11 or 12 and it was truly a family affair. You'll see her coming of age as she transforms into the incredibly confident superstar everyone knows and loves. We will dive into the family dynamics and will show some interesting things people don't know about the Quintanillas."(Where to Watch: Netflix)
If You Haven't Stopped Listening to Carrie Underwood's Christmas Album: Feel free to give My Gift, which was released this fall, a bit of a breather on Spotify to enjoy the country superstar's holiday TV special. Underwood is backed by a full orchestra to perform each song and is joined by John Legend for a duet of "Hallelujah." Plus, there's a cute behind-the-scenes peek at the singer recording "Little Drummer Boy" with her son Isaiah, 5. Have yourself a "Carrie" little Christmas this weekend. (Where to Watch: HBO Max)
If You Worship At the Altar of Zendaya: Sometimes you get what you need just when you need it. And for us, that was a quick fix of Euphoria, which drops the first of its two "special" episodes on Sunday. (Just don't call it season two, which is coming in 2021.) The Christmas-themed outing focuses on Emmy-winning (!) Zendaya's Rue attempting to celebrate the holidays while coping wit the devastating events of the season one finale. So, just like us trying to make it through the end of 2020, basically. (Where to Watch: HBO Max)
If You Love a Good Whodunnit: After a 25-year hiatus, two of literature's most iconic sleuths are back in action. Though it's set in the 1980s, ulu's adaptation of The Hardy Boys offers a darker and grittier take on the classic. Following the sudden death of their mother, Joe (Alexander Elliot) and Frank (Rohan Campbell) are sent by their father (played by Big Little Lies' James Tupper) to live with their aunt in Bridgeport for the summer. But when they discover a family secret, the brothers become determined to find out the truth. (Where to Watch: Hulu)
If You Like Your Drink Shaken, Not Stirred: We're all pretty bummed about the postponed release of No Time to Die, Daniel Craig's last outing as James Bond, due to the coronavirus pandemic. While we still have to wait until April 2021 for Phoebe Waller-Bridge's take on 007, Peacock is now streaming 12 films from the iconic franchise to help you pass the time. Some of the offerings include Quantam of Solace and Casino Royale, which both feature Craig as the suave secret agent, while three of Pierce Brosnan's outings are also available. And fans can pay respect to the late Sean Connery—the first actor to ever play the famed character—by binging From Russia with Love, Goldfinger and You Only Live Twice. (Where to Watch: Peacock)
If All You Want For Christmas Is More Mariah: Ask and you shall receive! The queen of the holidays herself is bestowing upon us Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special to help kick off the Yuletide season. Tiffany Haddish narrates the program and Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg, Billy Eichner, Jennifer Hudson and more celebs stop by to perform with and, let's be real, bask in the glory of the icon. The season just can't be merry without some Mariah Carey, you know? (Where to Watch: Apple TV Plus)
If You've Anxiously Been Awaiting Big Mouth's Return: Well, 2020 wasn't a total wash as we managed to finally get the animated comedy's fourth season. In the new batch of episodes, the gang will "face the anxiety of growing up, of figuring out who you are, of discovering yourself [and] of accepting yourself," per Netflix. So, you know, basically just being alive in the world today! Longtime fans can expect to hear Ayo Edebiri, who is replacing Jenny Slate as the voice of Missy, make her debut in the season's penultimate episode.
Plus, season four's guest star roster is pretty stacked: Zach Galifianakis, Paul Giamatti, Sterling K. Brown, Seth Rogen, Lena Waithe, John Oliver, and Maya Erskine. (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If Your Version of Comfort Food Is Watching People Bake Instead of Actually Baking: The Great British Baking Show: Holidays is back for its third season of soothing your soul with sweet bakes and even sweeter bakers. Eight fan-favorite contestants from seasons past return to the tent to create festive treats. (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If You Are Looking For Your Next True Crime Binge After The Vow: Yes, another HBO docuseries about a cult is already here and it's about the infamous UFO sect. Heaven's Gate: The Cult of Cults' four episodes will take viewers inside the Heaven's Gate religious group and its leader Marshall Applewhite. In 1997, the cult ended with the largest suicide on U.S. soil, with 39 members, including Applewhite, participating in a mass suicide in an attempt to reach an extraterrestrial spacecraft following the Hale-Bopp comet. Director Clay Tweel uses never-before-seen footage and interviews with former members and loved ones to offer insight into the tragedy that changed modern religion. (Where to Watch: HBO Max)
If You Love All Things Disney: It's the quasi-origin story no one asked for but only because we didn't know we actually needed it: The live-action Godmothered stars Jillian Bell as Eleanor, an unskilled fairy godmother who sets out to prove she's worthy of fairy dust by helping a young girl whose request for help was once ignored. But what she finds is Isla Fisher's Mackenzie, a woman who has experienced loss and needs help believing in fairy tales again. It's basically a mash-up of Enchanted and Elf and if that doesn't get you to watch then feel free to go back to that cave on the outskirts of Whoville, you Grinch. (Where to Watch: Disney+)
If You Need a Little Reminder That There's Some Merry In the World: If you ever wondered how all of those letters you wrote to Santa growing up are handled, Dear Santa is just the documentary for you. Director Dana Nachman's shines a light on the U.S. Postal Service's Operation Santa and the volunteers who adopt children's letters to the man in red and try to grant their wishes. Yes, our hearts are melting faster than Olaf in the sun. Plus, timed to the film' release, USPS is launching the year's Operation Santa where you can adopt a letter and help St. Nick out. (Where to Watch: In theaters and On Demand on Dec. 4)
If Your Closet Used to Be Entirely Filled With J.Crew Prints and Patterns: In its heyday, the preppy retailer's creative director Jenna Lyons became a force in the fashion industry. Now, three years after her departure from the company, she's making the transition from seams to streaming with her own reality documentary-competition series. Stylish With Jenna Lyons finds the bespectacled fashionista hosting weekly competitions for aspiring creatives, including home renovations, makeovers and design challenges—to win a job within her new lifestyle company. (Where to Watch: HBO Max)