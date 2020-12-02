Harry Styles Hits Back at Candace Owens' "Bring Back Manly Men" Comment

Harry Styles has a few words for his haters.

Last month, Candace Owens slammed his historic Vogue cover, which saw the singer wearing a Gucci dress, tweeting, "Bring back manly men." Taking to Instagram Dec. 2, the 26-year-old artist shared a picture of himself wearing a Palomo Spain suit and eating a banana for his Variety Hitmaker of the Year photo shoot. As he captioned the shot, "Bring back manly men."

Of course, his fans picked up on the message right away. "Omg the caption," one follower wrote in the comments section. "We stan." Added another, "HE CALLED HER OUT. AS HE MF SHOULD."

Several celebrities did too—including Marc Jacobs, who commented with a series of heart emojis, and Tan France. "YES PLEASE," the Queer Eye star wrote. "IF THEY LOOK LIKE THIS."

Owens had a different interpretation. "Thank God you agree," she wrote in the comments section. "Harry Styles promoting Candace Owens."