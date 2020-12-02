Jessica Simpson Shares Her Struggle With Dyslexia in Moving Message

Weitere : Why Jessica Simpson Confronted Her Childhood Abuser

Jessica Simpson is opening up about her dyslexia.

The 40-year-old star took to Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 1 to celebrate her memoir, Open Book, being named one of Apple's best audio books of 2020 and to reflect on what it was like to read her story out loud.

"OPEN BOOK, thank you for the therapy," the "With You" singer wrote. "@Applebooks thank you for recognizing and respecting my story. Turning my fears into wisdom has been a soulful journey to say the least. I appreciate the power of this praise with all of my heart."

The mom of three went on to discuss her struggle with dyslexia, revealing, "Fact: I'm dyslexic and this was the first time I have ever read out loud without hesitation. I did it for the listener. I did it for my family. I did it for myself."

In her book, which was released in February, Simpson shared several aspects of her life. She wrote about her past relationships, detailed her road to sobriety and recalled being sexually abused as a child by a girl she had considered a family friend.