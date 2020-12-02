The Ultimate Ranking of Britney Spears' 13 Top 10 Hits

Weitere : Britney Spears & BF Sam Asghari "Love" Quarantine

It's Britney('s birthday), bitch!

And there's no one more deserving of a celebration after a rough year than Britney Spears. So, in honor of the Holy Spearit's big day on Dec. 2, we thought we'd take on the unenviable task of ranking each of the pop princess' singles that have cracked the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart since her debut with the iconic "...Baby One More time" in October of 1998.

Now, before you freak out about what you don't see below, trust and believe that when we put together the list of songs released by Britney that charted at No. 10 or higher, we were also stunned to find absolute classics like "I'm a Slave 4 U," "Me Against the Music," "Work Bitch" and "Slumber Party" had fallen short of their rightful recognition. (Believe it or not, those bops peaked at No. 27, 35, 12, and 86, respectively.) But, truthfully, we have no one to blame for that but ourselves. We failed you, Britney, and for that we are eternally sorry.