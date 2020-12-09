Nigella LawsonOlivia JadeKim KardashianHoliday MoviesDie NeuestenVideos

These BTS Photos From NBC's The Grinch Musical Will Get You in the Holiday Spirit

Take a closer look at NBC's production of Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical starring Matthew Morrison and airing tonight, Dec. 9.

You're a mean one, Mr. Grinch.

While this may not be how we'd describe Matthew Morrison, the Glee actor is going green for the titular role in NBC's production of Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical. The trip to Whoville will take place tonight, Wednesday, Dec. 9 and will star Morrison as The Grinch, Denis O'Hare as Old Max, Booboo Stewart as Young Max. Plus, expect to see many more of your favorite stars. 

"While the pandemic presents some challenges in bringing the stage musical to life," Morrison shared with TODAY in early November, "we are putting together a really special show with some crazy, fun, imaginative things going on."

Morrison is the latest celebrity to tackle the iconic holiday figure with Jim Carrey and Benedict Cumberbatch previously playing the revenge-seeking Grinch in the 2000 film and the 2018 animated movie, respectively.

Fans got a taste of the NBC theatrical event during the 2020 Thanksgiving parade as the cast performed a group number, called "Who Likes Christmas."

foto
Celebrity Holiday Cards 2020

Thankfully, we've got some behind-the-scenes pics from the holiday musical special, which runs two hours and is broadcasted from the Troubadour Theatre in London. Thus, you can get a sneak peek at Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical before airtime!

For a closer look at The Grinch Musical, scroll through the images below!

David Cotter/NBC
You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch

The, the, the...The Grinch! Matthew Morrison is seen in full costume as the titular character for The Grinch Musical.

David Cotter/NBC
Welcome to Whoville

In this pic, Old Max (portrayed by Denis O'Hare) performs alongside Who 1 (Joe Allen) and Who 2 (Francesca Mills).

David Cotter/NBC
The Grinch's Lair

Take a closer look at The Grinch's lair from NBC's The Grinch Musical.

David Cotter/NBC
Young Max

Descendants star Booboo Stewart is ready to break hearts as Young Max.

David Cotter/NBC
Max and Max

Young Max (portrayed by Booboo Stewart) and Old Max (portrayed by Denis O'Hare) perform a number together.

David Cotter/NBC
Welcome, Christmas

The Whos of Whoville take in the Christmas tree in The Grinch Musical.

David Cotter/NBC
Happy Grinchmas

What a trio! The Grinch (Morrison), Young Max (Stewart) and Old Max (O'Hare) take center stage.

David Cotter/NBC
So Sweet

Young Max (Stewart) looks up sweetly in this photo from The Grinch Musical.

David Cotter/NBC
Watch Out, Whoville

The Grinch (Morrison) appears to be mid-scheme as Young Max (Stewart) and Old Max (O'Hare) look on.

David Cotter/NBC
Who Likes Christmas?

The Whos, that's who! They look ready to celebrate in this colorful shot from the musical.

David Cotter/NBC
Caught in the Act

The Grinch (Morrison) is spotted stealing a Christmas tree.

David Cotter/NBC
The Christmas Spirit

The Grinch (Morrison), Old Max (O'Hare) and Young Max (Stewart) get into the Christmas spirit.

David Cotter/NBC
A Loaded Sleigh

Young Max (Stewart) and The Grinch (Morrison) take off with a loaded sleigh.

David Cotter/NBC
Hear Ye! Hear Ye!

Who 2 makes an announcement in front of the other Whos of Whoville.

David Cotter/NBC
Is That You, Santa?

The Grinch (Morrison) channels Santa Claus in order to steal Christmas.

David Cotter/NBC
Matthew Morrison as The Grinch
David Cotter/NBC
Claire Machin as Grandma Who
David Cotter/NBC
Amelia Minto as Cindy Lou
David Cotter/NBC
Francesca Mills as Who 2
David Cotter/NBC
Erin Rushidi as Bugsy
David Cotter/NBC
Callum Train as Timey
David Cotter/NBC
Billy Nevers as Palm Springs
David Cotter/NBC
Denis O'Hare as Old Max
David Cotter/NBC
Rebecca Louis as Gymslip
David Cotter/NBC
Idriss Kargbo as Rugby
David Cotter/NBC
Amy Ellen Richardson as Mama Who
David Cotter/NBC
Bebe Massey as Scallops
David Cotter/NBC
Lisa Mathieson as Trixie
David Cotter/NBC
Alfie Murray as Boo Who
David Cotter/NBC
Joe Allen as Who 1
foto
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical airs Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

This story was previously published on Wed, Dec 2, 2020, at 7:00 a.m. PT.

 

