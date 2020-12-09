These BTS Photos From NBC's The Grinch Musical Will Get You in the Holiday Spirit

You're a mean one, Mr. Grinch.

While this may not be how we'd describe Matthew Morrison, the Glee actor is going green for the titular role in NBC's production of Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical. The trip to Whoville will take place tonight, Wednesday, Dec. 9 and will star Morrison as The Grinch, Denis O'Hare as Old Max, Booboo Stewart as Young Max. Plus, expect to see many more of your favorite stars.

"While the pandemic presents some challenges in bringing the stage musical to life," Morrison shared with TODAY in early November, "we are putting together a really special show with some crazy, fun, imaginative things going on."

Morrison is the latest celebrity to tackle the iconic holiday figure with Jim Carrey and Benedict Cumberbatch previously playing the revenge-seeking Grinch in the 2000 film and the 2018 animated movie, respectively.

Fans got a taste of the NBC theatrical event during the 2020 Thanksgiving parade as the cast performed a group number, called "Who Likes Christmas."