Grimes’ Newest Photo of Her and Elon Musk’s Son Will Melt Your Heart

Grimes' latest photo of her baby boy is out of this world!

The 32-year-old star melted the hearts of her 1.5 million Instagram followers after she posted a rare photo of her six-month-old son, X Æ A-XII, who she shares with Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, Nov. 30, the "Genesis" singer snapped a special moment of her little one.

The adorable image in question showed X Æ A-XII looking at a space-themed children's book. Grimes' baby boy appeared to be starry-eyed over the colorful and vivid images featured in the book because his head was down and his hands gripped onto the pages.

While it's too early to tell if X Æ A-XII will follow in his dad's footsteps, the photo was certainly a cute human sighting.

Since Grimes gave birth and welcomed her and Elon's first child in early May, the couple has kept many details of their little one to themselves.