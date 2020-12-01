Miley Cyrus and More Stars Celebrate Elliot Page Coming Out as Transgender

Elliot Page is feeling the love from fans and friends alike.
On Tuesday, Dec. 1, the actor, formerly known as Ellen Page, shared on social media that he is transgender.
"Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot," he wrote in a lengthy statement. "I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life."
"I love that I am trans," Elliot continued. "And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better."
Soon after sharing his story, Elliot received encouragement from his wife Emma Portner. In addition, the actor was inundated with support from those in Hollywood including Netflix, which streams his hit show, Umbrella Academy.
Miley Cyrus: "Elliot rules!"
Ellen DeGeneres: "Sending love to my friend, @TheElliotPage. You inspire me with your strength, courage and honesty."
Alyssa Milano: "Thank you for this, Elliot."
Mark Hoppus: "Congrats to Elliot Page. Never met you, don't know you at all, but you, your compassion, and your bravery have my love and support."
Olivia Munn: "I [red heart emoji] you Elliot."
Ross Mathews: "I've never met Elliot Page, tho I've been at events & shyly waved. I've been a huge fan ever since 'Juno' and - in real life - get nervous around people I adore. So I've just enjoyed his work - films & docs - from afar. Next time I'm not only saying hi, I'm saying 'Thank you.'"
Tegan and Sara: "Profound love and admiration for you @TheElliotPage!! Your strength, bravery and activism - not to mention all the art you contribute to this earth - is truly special. Thank you for being so open about your journey and for fighting so hard to make the world a better place."
Umbrella Academy: "So proud of our superhero! WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT!!!"
Patricia Arquette: "Sending you love and support!"
Netflix: "So proud of our superhero! WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT! Can't wait to see you return in season 3!"
Mia Farrow: "Wishing you every blessing and happiness as you begin your new adventure dear Elliot!! How great!"
Nia Vardalos: "This is a beautiful moment. Much love to you @TheElliotPage"
Vincent D'Onofrio: "Congratulations Elliot. You are an amazing human being."
Emma Portner: "I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot's existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much."
GLAAD: "@TheElliotPage has given us fantastic characters on-screen, and has been an outspoken advocate for all LGBTQ people. Elliot will now be an inspiration to countless trans and non-binary people. We celebrate him. All trans people deserve to be accepted."
Hugh Jackman: "I fully support @TheElliotPage. I applaud your courage and authenticity. Much love HJ."
Ian McKellen: "Thanks Elliot for sharing your journey with the world. Yours is a voice that needs to be heard, to encourage and educate us all."
