Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy Reveal If They're Open to Reconciling After Breakup

Is their "Rainbow Connection" gone for good?
On Tuesday, Dec. 1's all-new Daily Pop, beloved Muppet characters Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy caught up with E!'s Carissa Culiner. During the exclusive chat, The Disney Holiday Singalong stars talked life in quarantine, where they stand after their big breakup and more.
As E! readers may recall, the longtime couple split, for the second time, in 2015. And while it's been some time since their split, Kermit revealed that he isn't dating right now.
Kermit told Carissa, "The way things are right now, it's not really conducive to dating, you know?"
As for Miss Piggy, she joked that she was seeking a good-looking suitor, who would take her out to nice dinners.
"Probably good looks and takes you out to nice dinners," she remarked before adding, "No! Comradery, that is what it is all about, right?"
In regard to a potential reconciliation, Kermit kept it coy by noting, "Well, gee, I don't know."
After getting clarity on the meaning of "reconciliation," Miss Piggy made it clear that Kermit would need to make the first move.
"I know one person who could do that. Kermit," Miss Piggy said in regard to taking steps to making amends.
"I kind of think it takes two, but…" Kermit responded.
At the time of their 2015 split, Miss Piggy shared on social media, "After careful thought, thoughtful consideration and considerable squabbling, Kermit the Frog and moi have made the difficult decision to terminate our romantic relationship. We will continue to work together on television...and in all media now known or hereafter devised, in perpetuity, throughout the universe. However, our personal lives are now distinct and separate, and we will be seeing other people, pigs, frogs, et al."
She concluded, "This is our only comment on this private matter...unless we get the right offer. Thank you for your understanding."
Kermit went on to share the same statement on his social media accounts.
Prior to the release of this statement, Kermit shared at the 2015 Television Critics Association summer press tour that he and Miss Piggy had gone their "separate ways romantically."
Despite their split, the two revealed that they still spend quality time together, alongside their Muppet pals, on video chat.
"We're hanging in there, Carissa," the "Rainbow Connection" singer relayed. "You know, we get on chats all the time. We hang out via video chat quite a bit, The Muppets do."
For Miss Piggy, she said she's grateful for "online shopping."
Before signing off, Kermit and Miss Piggy stood united on a message for fans.
"Just hang in there," Miss Piggy declared. "Things are gonna get better, ok? Next year's not gonna be the same as this year."
Kermit said in support, "Hang in there. Yeah, that's great, Miss Piggy."
For all of this and more, including Miss Piggy's star-struck moment, watch the full interview above.