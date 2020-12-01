Elliot PageMillie Bobby BrownMegan FoxAlexis SharkeyDie NeuestenVideos
You'll Love Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone's Secret to Surviving 2020

On Tuesday's Daily Pop, Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone discussed life in quarantine and their new film Superintelligence.

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone know how to keep things positive.

On Tuesday, Dec. 1's all-new Daily Pop, the Superintelligence actress and her director husband stopped by to discuss their HBO Max film and the secret to surviving 2020. Starting off the conversation, Melissa described 2020 as "a pickle of a year."

She quipped, "That's about the nicest way I can put it."

Of course, Melissa is referring to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has required a lengthy quarantine. Thankfully, Melissa and Ben have found ways to keep themselves entertained during this time.

The answer: Dance parties with wigs.

Ben shared, "We listen to a lot of music together. We have a lot of dumb dance parties together."

Per the Gilmore Girls actress, "there may be wigs scattered in and about."

The one positive to this quarantine? Family time.

The Superintelligence director noted, "But there's been one upside of this terrible time around the world, is been that we've gotten to spend a lot of time together as a family, which is really important to me."

Melissa McCarthy's Best Roles

Melissa and Ben expressed a similar feel-good message in their HBO Max film. Superintelligence follows Carol Peters (played by McCarthy) as she is observed by an all-powerful A.I. (played by James Corden), who may want to destroy the planet.

"I thought, 'Yes, that's really funny,'" Melissa said on her new film. "I thought the bigger message was, when everything is so big, so negative, so full of hate, I do think that love is stronger. I think there's more good than evil."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Superintelligence is out now on HBO Max.

