You'll Love Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone's Secret to Surviving 2020

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone know how to keep things positive.

On Tuesday, Dec. 1's all-new Daily Pop, the Superintelligence actress and her director husband stopped by to discuss their HBO Max film and the secret to surviving 2020. Starting off the conversation, Melissa described 2020 as "a pickle of a year."

She quipped, "That's about the nicest way I can put it."

Of course, Melissa is referring to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has required a lengthy quarantine. Thankfully, Melissa and Ben have found ways to keep themselves entertained during this time.

The answer: Dance parties with wigs.

Ben shared, "We listen to a lot of music together. We have a lot of dumb dance parties together."

Per the Gilmore Girls actress, "there may be wigs scattered in and about."

The one positive to this quarantine? Family time.

The Superintelligence director noted, "But there's been one upside of this terrible time around the world, is been that we've gotten to spend a lot of time together as a family, which is really important to me."