Watch The Challenge: Double Agents Cast Go From Bunker to Bougie AF As They Move in

MTV’s The Challenge: Double Agents premieres on Dec. 9. And in an exclusive preview, all 30 competitors check out their sweet new luxurious digs.

It goes without saying, but we'll say it anyway: 2020 has been rough. That's likely why the producers behind MTV's The Challenge decided, "Hey! Let's not put our contestants entirely through the wringer." In an exclusive sneak peek at season 36 (!), The Challenge: Double Agents, all 30 rookie and veteran contestants appear legitimately surprised to learn that unlike last season, they don't have to stay in a terrifying nuclear bomb shelter that still haunts us (and probably them).

"The buildup in anticipation of this game is more so than anything I've ever seen in all of my history," says Wes Bergmann, who's returning for his 14th competition. Within seconds, as someone yells, "Pease no bunker! Please no bunker!," they roll up to a fort-like location that proves to be their new, pretty luxurious digs. Rookie and Shipwrecked alum Olivia "Liv" Jawando says, "That is not bunkering, that is bougie AF!" 

Speeding into the house, they all freak out at how nice the space is. "It's very modern. This lighting is very flattering, quite a bit of like, club vibe as well," veteran Big T says after screaming, "It's bougie!" There are many, many rooms and places to lounge plus an outdoor garden, full gym, and a hot tub. Sweet!

"It's very, very open and you really can't hide. Everyone's gonna see your little game talks," veteran Nicole Zanatta says. Vet Aneesa Ferreira then chimes in, "I'm looking around at everyone here and I'm like, ‘How are we all connected? What is this game? What are we getting into?'"  

Of course, because it's the The Challenge we're talking about, the clip ends with a cryptic and ominous preview of what we expect to be the very first game. Don't get too used to the good life, guys!

Scroll down to meet the season 36 cast of The Challenge.

Karen Epstein Photography 2020/MTV
Amber Borzotra (Rookie)

Amber is a previous Big Brother contestant. 

Karen Epstein Photography 2020/MTV
Amber Martinez (Rookie)

Amber appeared on Are You The One?.

Karen Epstein Photography 2020/MTV
Natalie Anderson (Rookie)

Natalie is a Survivor winner and an Amazing Race alum. 

Karen Epstein Photography 2020/MTV
Olivia "Liv" Jawando (Rookie)

Liv appeared on Shipwrecked. 

Karen Epstein Photography 2020/MTV
Gabby Allen (Rookie)

Gabby has appeared on Love Island and Celebrity Big Brother U.K.

Karen Epstein Photography 2020/MTV
Joseph Allen (Rookie)

This rookie appeared on America's Got Talent. 

Karen Epstein Photography 2020/MTV
Lio Rush (Rookie)

Lio is a former WWE wrestler. 

Karen Epstein Photography 2020/MTV
Lolo Jones (Rookie)

Lolo is a U.S. Olympian and Celebrity Big Brother alum. 

Karen Epstein Photography 2020/MTV
Mechie Harris (Rookie)

Mechie is a musician who appeared on Ex on the Beach. 

Karen Epstein Photography 2020/MTV
Nam Vo (Rookie)

Nam appeared in Ultimate Beastmaster. 

Karen Epstein Photography 2020/MTV
Big T (Veteran)

This is Big T's third Challenge appearance. 

Karen Epstein Photography 2020/MTV
Devin Walker (Veteran)

This is Devin's fifth appearance on The Challenge.

Karen Epstein Photography 2020/MTV
CT (Veteran)

CT has appeared on The Challenge 17 times before. 

Karen Epstein Photography 2020/MTV
Ashley Mitchell (Veteran)

Ashley has appeared on The Challenge seven times before. 

Karen Epstein Photography 2020/MTV
Darrell Taylor (Veteran)

This is Darrell's ninth Challenge appearance.

Karen Epstein Photography 2020/MTV
Cory Wharton (Veteran)

This is Cory's eight Challenge appearance. 

Karen Epstein Photography 2020/MTV
Jay Starrett (Veteran)

This is Jay's second time on Challenge. 

Karen Epstein Photography 2020/MTV
Aneesa Ferreira (Veteran)

This is Aneesa's 14th Challenge appearance. 

Karen Epstein Photography 2020/MTV
Fessy Shafaat (Veteran)

The Big Brother alum is returning for his second Challenge appearance. 

Karen Epstein Photography 2020/MTV
Nelson Thomas (Veteran)

This is Nelson's third time on The Challenge. 

Karen Epstein Photography 2020/MTV
Kam Williams (Veteran)

This is Kam's fifth Challenge. 

Karen Epstein Photography 2020/MTV
Josh Martinez (Veteran)

This is Josh's fourth Challenge. 

Karen Epstein Photography 2020/MTV
Kaycee Clark (Veteran)

This is Kaycee's second time on The Challenge. 

Karen Epstein Photography 2020/MTV
Leroy Garrett (Veteran)

This is Leroy's 12th time on The Challenge. 

Karen Epstein Photography 2020/MTV
Kyle Christie (Veteran)

Kyle has appeared on The Challenge five times before.

Karen Epstein Photography 2020/MTV
Nicole Zanatta (Veteran)

Nicole has appeared on Challenge twice before. 

Karen Epstein Photography 2020/MTV
Nany Gonzalez (Veteran)

This is Nany's 10th Challenge. 

Karen Epstein Photography 2020/MTV
Theresa Gonzalez (Veteran)

Theresa will return for her seventh Challenge appearance. 

Karen Epstein Photography 2020/MTV
Tori Deal (Veteran)

This is Tori's fifth Challenge.

Karen Epstein Photography 2020/MTV
Wes Bergmann (Veteran)

This is Wes' 14th Challenge appearance. 

The Challenge: Double Agents premieres Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

