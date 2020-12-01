Becca Kufrin Reveals If She'd Ever Consider Being the Bachelorette Again

Weitere : "Bachelorette's" Becca Kufrin Confirms Garrett Yrigoyen Split

Fans saw Becca Kufrin make a cameo on last week's episode of The Bachelorette. But would the 30-year-old reality star ever take on the rose distribution duties again?

Kufrin revealed if she'd ever consider starring on a future season during the Dec. 1 episode of Off The Vine With Kaitlyn Bristowe.

"Oh god! I don't know," Kufrin said. "Lately, people have been asking I think just because I'm single. I never want to say no and I'd never want to say never. But also, like, I am 30. I feel like a grandma. I love to sleep. I love my bed. I love snuggling with [my dog] Minno. As you know, when you film an entire season, like, there's no sleep for two-plus months, and I do not know if I could do it again."

As viewers will recall, we were introduced to Kufrin in 2018 when she appeared on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor. While the 39-year-old former race car driver proposed to Kufrin, he later ended their engagement on camera to be with Lauren Burnham, who he wed in 2019. Kufrin then went on to hand out the roses on season 14 of The Bachelorette, where she got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen. However, they broke up last summer after two years together.

"Also, like, doing the show again, I mean, let's be honest: I was engaged two times already. Like, I don't want to keep racking up the rings," she said. "Like, as much as I love Neil Lane, I don't want to have a ring graveyard."