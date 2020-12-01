Billy Porter Shares the "Beautiful" Thing He Learned About Cinderella Co-Star Camila Cabello

Weitere : Billy Porter Praises "Pose" for Portraying LGBT Families

Cinderella once said, "A dream is a wish your heart makes." Now, Billy Porter is living out his dream by playing the Fairy Godmother in Sony's remake of Cinderella.

"First of all, I'm playing the Whitney Houston part," he said with a scream during an exclusive interview with E! News. "You have to write he screams and shakes his head and screams, OK?"

Porter's performance comes more than two decades after the late Houston played the Fairy Godmother in the 1997 version of Cinderella, one of several adaptations to hit the screen over the years.

"I don't fangirl about a lot of things," the Pose star continued, "but Whitney Houston was one of them."

And while Porter couldn't reveal too much about the new film, he did say it has a "remarkable script."

"In the modern day and age, a lot of our old stories and tales are problematic, we find, especially when it comes to women and how women are treated and how women are perceived and how women are, you know, presented," he added. "This new version takes all of that into account and it is the most empowering version of a Cinderella story that you could ever imagine. And that's all I can say."