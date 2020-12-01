Elliot PageMillie Bobby BrownMegan FoxAlexis SharkeyDie NeuestenVideos

Lily Collins Weighs in On Emily in Paris' Pronunciation Debate

In a new interview with Jimmy Fallon, Lily Collins addressed the controversy over the pronunciation of Emily in Paris. Scroll on for the Netflix's star's reaction to the debate.

von Jess Cohen Dez 01, 2020 12:46Tags
Lily CollinsPromisNetflixEmily in Paris
Weitere: "Emily In Paris" Is Officially Returning for Season 2

Lily Collins is settling the Emily in Paris débat once and for all.

As fans of the fashionable series may know, Netflix sparked a social media frenzy in November when its Twitter account revealed that Emily in Paris is supposed to be pronounced "with a French accent so 'Emily' and 'Paris' rhyme." Since that time, viewers have been in a debate over the correct pronunciation and now Lily herself is weighing in.

While on The Tonight Show on Monday, Nov. 30, Lily—who stars as Emily Cooper in the hit Netflix series—addressed the controversy, admitting she too had been pronouncing the show title wrong. When host Jimmy Fallon asked about Netflix's rhyming pronunciation, the 31-year-old star explained, "So here's the thing, when we were shooting it in Paris, we heard people referencing it as that more often. Right? Because we're in Paris and the accent. I was like, 'Oh yeah, it rhymes. That's cute.'"

foto
Inside the Closet of Emily in Paris

But, as Lily confessed on the late-night show, she totally forgot about the pronunciation after filming wrapped. "Literally forgot about it, came back home," the newly engaged star shared. "It was never like a big thing and then I felt like I was one with every single other person in the world that found that out the same day because I was like, 'Wait, have I been saying it wrong?'"

Top Stories

1

Pink's Daughter Willow Brings Christmas Cheer to Disney Singalong Show

2

Keke Palmer's Unfiltered Selfies Will Help You Feel Better About Acne

3

Inside Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Achingly Beautiful Romance

Lily, who is the daughter of singer Phil Collins, went on to further admit that she "fell for it."

"So...I'm Emily and I even was saying it wrong. So go figure," Lily told Jimmy. "I feel like that's actually something Emily herself would be like, 'I guess I was part of the joke.'"

Back in October, Lily also made headlines when she sparked a debate over her character's age, sharing she believed Emily is a recent college graduate. However, given her character's impressive résumé, many fans were confused about Lily's comments. As a result, Lily took to her Instagram Story to admit that she got her character's age wrong, confirming Emily is not 22.

Netflix

Amid all of the passionate debate, Emily in Paris was officially picked up for a second season on Netflix. So, there's much more to come from the marketing executive! Until then, you can check out all of the most fashionable moments from the show in our gallery HERE.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Top Stories

1

Pink's Daughter Willow Brings Christmas Cheer to Disney Singalong Show

2

Keke Palmer's Unfiltered Selfies Will Help You Feel Better About Acne

3

Inside Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Achingly Beautiful Romance

4

Here's Why Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Are Sparking Romance Rumors...Again

5

The Ultimate Ranking of Britney Spears' 13 Top 10 Hits