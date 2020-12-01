21 Brands You Love That Support Giving Tuesday 2020

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's the season of gratitude...but it's also the season of giving! And after all that Black Friday and Cyber Monday madness, it's time to put your wallet to work for a cause while getting everyone checked off your list.

Giving Tuesday is the perfect opportunity to give a little back with every dollar you spend. Some companies take a percentage of their sales for the day and donate them to a good cause, others give a portion of your purchase to a non-profit that does a lot of good, and there's even a few retailers who will match donations to their charity of choice. Think of your purchase as a charitable donation where everyone wins a little something extra at the end.

We've curated a list of some of the better Giving Tuesday spots to shop, along with some suggestions of what to get. And don't feel guilty about participating in a fifth straight day of shopping! Remember: it's for a good cause.

Check out our 21 favorite brands participating in Giving Tuesday!