21 Brands You Love That Support Giving Tuesday 2020

It's the season of gratitude...but it's also the season of giving! And after all that Black Friday and Cyber Monday madness, it's time to put your wallet to work for a cause while getting everyone checked off your list.
Giving Tuesday is the perfect opportunity to give a little back with every dollar you spend. Some companies take a percentage of their sales for the day and donate them to a good cause, others give a portion of your purchase to a non-profit that does a lot of good, and there's even a few retailers who will match donations to their charity of choice. Think of your purchase as a charitable donation where everyone wins a little something extra at the end.
We've curated a list of some of the better Giving Tuesday spots to shop, along with some suggestions of what to get. And don't feel guilty about participating in a fifth straight day of shopping! Remember: it's for a good cause.
Check out our 21 favorite brands participating in Giving Tuesday!
Parker Heart Necklace
Today, Gorjana will donate $5 per transaction to Families Forward which provides meals to families in need.
SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray
Today, Tower 28 is donating $5 to a public school classroom in need via DonorsChoose! Get the beauty lovers in your life checked off your list with Tower 28's game-changing products.
Kid Purple Pillow
The innovative mattress brand is donating 10% of net proceeds from its newly-launched Kids Collection to the Precious Dreams Foundation, an organization dedicated to bringing bedtime comfort to children in foster care and homeless shelters. The brand is also hand-delivering comfort products to group homes in Atlanta, Austin, Salt Lake City and Los Angeles throughout the day.
Enough T-Shirt
100% of the profits in North America from this meaningful tee will be donated to Together For Her that calls on all of us to stand in solidarity with women around the world and deploys funds to tackle domestic violence.
Women's Watercolor Gingham Face Mask
For every face mask sold, the brand is donating funds to cover the cost of a N95 mask towards RETI's Rapid Resilience program to purchase and distribute PPE to health care workers on the front line.
Sephora PRO Editorial 2.0 Palette
Sephora is making giving back even easier for you this season! Today only, you can use your beauty rewards points to make donations to 12 different organizations in need. For example, 500 of your points equals a donation to the NAACP.
Deck The Halls Gingerbread House Kit
Get in the holiday spirit and give back at the same time! Dylan's Candy Bar will match all donations to the Dylan's Candy BarN Foundation benefiting animal rescue programs and aiding animal-welfare organizations in ending animal cruelty.
Prism 20% AHA + 5% BHA Exfoliating Glow Facial
$1 of every Prism product sold supports The Trevor Project and their work with LGBTQ youth in crisis!
The 24/7 Feeding Jumpsuit
For every order placed, HATCH will be donating a piece of clothing to low-income families in partnership with Welcome Baby.
Real Flower Aneesa Hydrangea Flower Stud Earrings
In honor of International Tolerance Day on November 16th and through the holidays, I'MMANY is donating 20% of net proceeds from the sales of the Hydrangea Collection real flower jewelry to Amnesty International.
Plaid Waffle Crew Sock
To offset their environmental impact, Paper Project donates one tree through the National Forest Foundation for every pair of socks sold. To date, they've donated 2,434 trees.
My Feminism Tee
100% of sales for this empowering tee will benefit the Ms. Foundation's work building women's collective power to advance equity and justice for all, and help the foundation support community-based organizations that fight for equal pay for equal work, affordable reproductive healthcare and housing, child care and parental leave, and more - especially women of color.
Live In Hoop Earrings
A portion of all proceeds will be automatically donated to The Loveland Foundation. Plus, buy one pair of Live in Hoops, get a second pair of 12mm Live In Hoops for free!
The Sherpa Puffer
This Giving Tuesday, the purpose-driven men's and women's fashion brand has partnered with 100 For All to give the gift of clean water to those in need. On Tuesday, December 1st, UpWest will donate 10% of all Gift Guide sales to 100 For All.
Bright & Smooth Skin Set
Get glowing skin while giving back! CocoKind will be donating 100% of online sales proceeds to One Tree Planted on Giving Tuesday.
Refresh Lounge Set
We loves a good, comfy lounge set like this one! The sustainable and ethical women's clothing brand will donate 20% of sales to Books for Kids from 12/1 through the new year.
Nuuly Monthly Clothing Subscription
Give $20, Get $20, Give $20 to The Wardrobe! From 12/1 through 12/28, any friends that Nuuly subscribers refer will get $20 off their first month of Nuuly. For each referred friend who subscribes to Nuuly, the referrer will receive $20 off their Nuuly subscription, and Nuuly will donate $20 to The Wardrobe (*up to $10,000)!
Big Presentation Mega Jewelry Set
This kids' jewelry set is perfect for the small fashionista in your life! Super Smalls is working with Mia's Miracles to donate the 100 sticker books to Nicklaus Children's Hospital. They are also giving back to Little Free Diverse Libraries by donating 50 books up front and then an additional book for every order placed over $75 dollars.
Courtly Check Enamel Everyday Bowl - Large
MacKenzie-Childs will be giving 5% of daily sales for 12/1 split evenly to Food Bank of Central New York and Black Artists + Designers Guild (2.5% each).
Salmon, Brown Rice & Sweet Potato Kibble Mix
Jinx will match every kibble purchased with a pound for pound kibble donation, up to 2,000 lbs, making sure that every pup has what they need to thrive this holiday season and beyond. Donations will be distributed across shelters in New York and Los Angeles. Even better, Jinx is offering 50% off orders over $30 (all items excluding product bundles) with code DOGSGIVING now through 12/6.
Theragun mini (RED)
Through the RECOVE(RED) campaign, Therabody will contribute funds from every (PRODUCT)RED purchase to the Global Fund's COVID-19 Response and critical HIV/AIDS programs in sub-Saharan Africa. Not only can you give yourself the gift of less pain and soreness, you can help others around the world, too!
