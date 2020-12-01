Elliot PageMillie Bobby BrownMegan FoxAlexis SharkeyDie NeuestenVideos

15 Ugly Christmas Sweaters We're Obsessed With

We searched Tipsy Elves, Ugly Christmas Sweaters, ASOS and more sites to find the best, most creative holiday sweaters. Start shopping before they're gone.

von Mike Vulpo, Jake Thompson Dez 01, 2020 14:00
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

This season, don't forget about the ugly holiday sweater.

Just because office parties and large gatherings may be cancelled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, it doesn't mean you can't have some fun in the fashion department with various sweaters.

This year, fashion brands like Tipsy Elves, Ugly Christmas Sweater and more are going all out with clever and unique designs. And whether you are celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah or just the winter season, chances are there is a sweater for you. And yes, many of these companies have items for kids too. Nicely done Tipsy Elves with your sweaters and jumpsuits

With December upon us, we gathered some of our favorite picks below. Start shopping so you have plenty of time to wear all season long. 

20 Holiday Gifts for Him 2020

Get Lit Light Up Ugly Christmas Sweater

Just like Rudolph, this baby lights up and makes sure all eyes are on you wherever you are this Christmas, plus there's no danger of being missed thanks to the candy cane arms.

$65
$45
Tipsy Elves

ASOS Design Knitted Christmas Sweater With Dachshund Design

Is it even the holidays without a creative sweater? ASOS has a cozy sweater with a "Dachshund Through The Snow." 

$40
ASOS

Women’s Friends Central Perk Wreath Ugly Christmas Sweater

Calling all Friends fans! Show your love for the NBC comedy with this warm, fun and comfortable ugly Christmas sweater. 

$53
UglyChristmasSweater

Cat-itude Light Up Ugly Christmas Sweater

Talk about a purr-fect sweater. This cutesy Tipsy Elves item features a kitty clawing at the Christmas lights. Sound familiar cat owners? 

$80
$55
Tipsy Elves

3D T-Rex Red and Green Adult Ugly Christmas Sweater

Bring prehistoric times back with this 3D T-Rex ugly Christmas sweater.

$66
Amazon

Too Lit to Quit Light Up Ugly Hanukkah Sweater

Tipsy Elves didn't forget about the people who celebrate Hanukkah. Plus, this sweater lights up allowing your outfit to stick out for all the right reasons. 

$65
$50
Tipsy Elves

Star Wars Chewbacca Furry Face with Santa Hat Ugly Christmas Sweater

The force will definitely be on your side with this furry faced ugly Christmas sweater.

$40
Amazon

ASOS Design Knitted Christmas Sweater With Duck Jacquard

Quack! Quack! Have your sweater stand out from the rest with ASOS' Christmas Quacker. As an added bonus, it's machine washable and you can wear again and again. 

$40
ASOS

Drinking Game Ugly Christmas Sweater

Oh yes, holiday sweaters are now interactive. This Tipsy Elves sweater comes with six velcro balls that will stick to the sweater when thrown. Game night just got more creative. 

$65
$45
Tipsy Elves

Custom Elf Yourself Sweater

Not impressed with what you find online? Ugly Christmas Sweater can help! The company allows consumers to put your face on a custom elf sweater. Order early so it can arrive before the holiday party. 

$60
UglyChristmasSweater

ASOS Design Christmas Sweater With Tinsel and Baubles

If Christmas is close, garland is close. Wrap your body in this ASOS Christmas sweater that includes tinsel, bauble and candy cane detailing. 

$48
ASOS

Sleigh on Sleigher Ugly Christmas Sweater

This modern twist on the classic ugly Christmas sweater features a motif of Santa doing what he does best—rocking that sleigh. This is the modern world, so your sleigh is probably something more like a pickup truck, but all we know is you're putting him to shame. 

$60
$40
Tipsy Elves

Women's US Sweaters Christmas Pullover Sweaters

Spread holiday cheer the right way with this festive women's Christmas pullover sweater from US Sweaters. Shoppers can choose between cows, reindeer, sloth, cats and more. 

$50
$25
Kohls

Topman Rollin' With Ma Snomies Crewneck Sweater

Packs of snowmen have a ball—if you catch our drift and snow what we mean—all over a sky-blue crewneck sweater with a coolness you can bank on.

$45
Nordstrom

Happy Birthday Jesus Ugly Christmas Sweater

If Jesus is the reason for the season, it's time to celebrate! This Christmas sweater features the Son of God himself, complete with a party balloon. 

$60
$40
Tipsy Elves

Cash Warren's holiday gift guide has a pair of presents for every family member.

Originally published Friday Dec. 13, 2019 at 4:00 a.m. PST

