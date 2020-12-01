15 Ugly Christmas Sweaters We're Obsessed With

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
This season, don't forget about the ugly holiday sweater.
Just because office parties and large gatherings may be cancelled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, it doesn't mean you can't have some fun in the fashion department with various sweaters.
This year, fashion brands like Tipsy Elves, Ugly Christmas Sweater and more are going all out with clever and unique designs. And whether you are celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah or just the winter season, chances are there is a sweater for you. And yes, many of these companies have items for kids too. Nicely done Tipsy Elves with your sweaters and jumpsuits.
With December upon us, we gathered some of our favorite picks below. Start shopping so you have plenty of time to wear all season long.
Get Lit Light Up Ugly Christmas Sweater
Just like Rudolph, this baby lights up and makes sure all eyes are on you wherever you are this Christmas, plus there's no danger of being missed thanks to the candy cane arms.
ASOS Design Knitted Christmas Sweater With Dachshund Design
Is it even the holidays without a creative sweater? ASOS has a cozy sweater with a "Dachshund Through The Snow."
Women’s Friends Central Perk Wreath Ugly Christmas Sweater
Calling all Friends fans! Show your love for the NBC comedy with this warm, fun and comfortable ugly Christmas sweater.
Cat-itude Light Up Ugly Christmas Sweater
Talk about a purr-fect sweater. This cutesy Tipsy Elves item features a kitty clawing at the Christmas lights. Sound familiar cat owners?
3D T-Rex Red and Green Adult Ugly Christmas Sweater
Bring prehistoric times back with this 3D T-Rex ugly Christmas sweater.
Too Lit to Quit Light Up Ugly Hanukkah Sweater
Tipsy Elves didn't forget about the people who celebrate Hanukkah. Plus, this sweater lights up allowing your outfit to stick out for all the right reasons.
Star Wars Chewbacca Furry Face with Santa Hat Ugly Christmas Sweater
The force will definitely be on your side with this furry faced ugly Christmas sweater.
ASOS Design Knitted Christmas Sweater With Duck Jacquard
Quack! Quack! Have your sweater stand out from the rest with ASOS' Christmas Quacker. As an added bonus, it's machine washable and you can wear again and again.
Drinking Game Ugly Christmas Sweater
Oh yes, holiday sweaters are now interactive. This Tipsy Elves sweater comes with six velcro balls that will stick to the sweater when thrown. Game night just got more creative.
Custom Elf Yourself Sweater
Not impressed with what you find online? Ugly Christmas Sweater can help! The company allows consumers to put your face on a custom elf sweater. Order early so it can arrive before the holiday party.
ASOS Design Christmas Sweater With Tinsel and Baubles
If Christmas is close, garland is close. Wrap your body in this ASOS Christmas sweater that includes tinsel, bauble and candy cane detailing.
Sleigh on Sleigher Ugly Christmas Sweater
This modern twist on the classic ugly Christmas sweater features a motif of Santa doing what he does best—rocking that sleigh. This is the modern world, so your sleigh is probably something more like a pickup truck, but all we know is you're putting him to shame.
Topman Rollin' With Ma Snomies Crewneck Sweater
Packs of snowmen have a ball—if you catch our drift and snow what we mean—all over a sky-blue crewneck sweater with a coolness you can bank on.
Happy Birthday Jesus Ugly Christmas Sweater
If Jesus is the reason for the season, it's time to celebrate! This Christmas sweater features the Son of God himself, complete with a party balloon.
Originally published Friday Dec. 13, 2019 at 4:00 a.m. PST