Kandi Burruss Sounds Off on The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Strippergate

Kandi Burruss dished on RHOA's season 13 stripper rumors and wild bachelorette party, NeNe Leakes leaving the show and more!

Kandi Burruss knows how to plan one wild party!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is sounding off on what went down during Cynthia Bailey's NSFW bachelorette party. As fans saw in the risqué season 13 trailer, the Kandi-planned bash was filled with sex toys, a hot, nearly naked male stripped and rumors that one of the RHOA cast members might have hooked up with the exotic dancer (Kenya Moore alleges she heard "sex noises coming from a bedroom" in the preview).

"Here's the thing. I was put in charge of the bachelorette party. Now you know very well that if I have anything that I'm in control of I'm gonna do my best to make sure that everybody has a good time," Kandi told E! News exclusively ahead of Sunday's RHOA season 13 premiere on Bravo. "So since I was in charge I just did my best to make sure it was a very over-the-top night that everyone would definitely remember and that's what I did. And so let's just say that these girls definitely got a night that they will never forget."

The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives

According to Kandi, all the ladies had a good time while letting loose with the stripper as seen in the trailer.

"Nobody was freaked out. Everybody was totally excited about the male entertainer coming to perform," she dished. "Nobody was sitting there saying, 'Oh my god, why did you do that?' Everybody was more than happy that he showed up."

So did Kandi hear any "sex noises" the night the stripper came over? "I will not say anything," she laughed. "I am not getting into that one."

As for Cynthia's thoughts of the wild weekend, Kandi added, "She said that's the best party she ever had in her entire life!"

In addition to Strippergate, Kandi also sounded off on NeNe Leakes' departure from the series after last season. "She's always going to be a major part of our family," she said. "It is what it is but this is a show where people come in and out and this year she's just not here."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 13 Cast Photos

"I mean it's not her first time not being here. The show is still going to be the show," she continued. "The girls are still gonna have drama. It's still The Real Housewives of Atlanta, nothing changes much. The girls are still gonna be crazy, we're still gonna have our things that we're gonna bump heads on, we're still over the top, nothing has changed. Like one person doesn't change that. And that has nothing to do with her personally, that's just how it works in any friend group. If one person's not there it's not like you guys stop talking, it's not like you guys stop hanging out, it's not like you guys are ever going to stop having issues or anything. Just one person isn't there, you know what I'm saying? That's just the way life is."

There's also a new Housewife on the scene as newcomer Drew Sidora just joined the cast for season 13.

"I liked Drew, I thought she was pretty cool," Kandi gushed. "I felt like she fit into the group. Now mind you, of course there's a couple people that she bumped heads with but as far as I'm concerned, I liked her. I thought she was pretty cool. She spoke up for herself, I felt like she stood her ground. She was a really cool girl, I like her."

The Most Dramatic Real Housewives Trips Ever

The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns this Sunday, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Scroll down for more details on what's to come this season.

Binge past episodes of Real Housewives on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Cynthia Bailey

With her wedding quickly approaching, Cynthia Bailey is elated to be marrying the man of her dreams, even as they face wedding planning obstacles set in place by COVID-19. Determined to walk down the aisle, moving forward with her dream ceremony in the midst of a pandemic creates tension between Cynthia and her fiancé. Back at the ranch, Lake Bailey is a full house with Cynthia's sister, Mal, temporarily taking residence there, leaving little alone time for the happy couple.

Kenya Moore

Kenya Moore's fairytale romance continues to be on the rocks after a difficult year, but she remains determined as ever to live her life on her own terms. Still undecided about the future of her relationship, Kenya decides to reclaim her life and remodel her house—adding in the pool and cabana she's always wanted. As she continues to delve into motherhood with her beautiful daughter Brooklyn, a budding friendship with newcomer LaToya Ali begins to develop right on time.

Kandi Burruss

Less than a year after welcoming baby Blaze, Kandi Burruss' life shows no signs of slowing down. Her restaurant empire continues to boom as she and Todd prepare to open an upscale steakhouse in Atlanta, but despite being as busy as ever, their personal life remains hot and heavy. As Riley prepares to leave the nest to start college in New York City, Kandi worries this may be a permanent move.

Porsha Williams

Porsha Williams steps into her family legacy, tirelessly lending her voice and efforts to the Black Lives Matter movement. Speaking out against systemic racism, attending protests and amplifying the message, Porsha is passionate about fighting for justice. Surrounded by the support of her mother and sister, her daughter Pilar Jhena continues to be the sunshine in Porsha's life as her relationship takes a bit of a backseat. Porsha's fun-loving side is always around, despite working overtime on her many business endeavors.

Drew Sidora

Actress and singer Drew Sidora joins the group as the newest housewife, ready to make some waves and spice things up. In addition to juggling her career, Drew has a lot on her plate as a wife and three children to care for. With her mother currently living in their house, trouble may be brewing between Drew and her husband. From getting ready to direct her first feature film to moving into her dream house, will her relationship be able to withstand her busy lifestyle?

