Mean Girls' Jonathan Bennett Is Engaged to Boyfriend Jaymes Vaughan

This news is so fetch.

Mean Girls alum Jonathan Bennett is engaged to his longtime boyfriend Jaymes Vaughan, Bennett's rep confirmed to E! News. The 39-year-old actor, who rose to fame as Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls and most recently made history in Hallmark's first film to feature a same-sex couple, The Christmas House, has been dating Vaughan, a host on Celebrity Page, since 2017. As for how the proposal unfolded, Vaughan popped the question with an original song.

"We would always hear songs and think, 'Oh that would be our song if just this part or that part were different,'" Bennett explained to People. "So, as a result we didn't have a song that was 'ours.'"

While the actor was away filming The Christmas House, Vaughan brought his dream song for his future husband to life and surprised the star with it under the guise of taking family Christmas photos. As Vaughan told People, "I just wanted him to feel like the most special person in those three minutes of first hearing the song."