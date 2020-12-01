Cyber Monday 2020 Deals You Can Still Get Today

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday treated us well this year. We saved hundreds, or even thousands of dollars on big ticket items we've been eyeing. Come to think of it, there are a few things we didn't snag, though, but now wish we did. Luckily, it's not actually too late. That's because Cyber Week is upon us, meaning there are tons of Cyber Monday-style deals still up for grabs from Lululemon, BaubleBar, Nordstrom and more.
Don't believe us? Keep scrolling to save even more.
Athena Club
SHOP NOW: Score 30% off site-wide with the code GIVING30 (from 11/23 to 12/1), and Athena Club will donate 20% of all proceeds to PERIOD, an organization that provides menstrual care products, education and more to women globally.
BaubleBar
SHOP NOW: Score 30% off site-wide (through 12/1), plus BaubleBar's best-selling necklaces the Mini Hera and the Mini Gia will be at a steep discount. The gold-plated brass are $15 each (usually $42) and the 14-karat gold vermeil are $30 each (usually $72).
Brooklinen
SHOP NOW: Save 20% off site-wide (through 12/1).
Charlotte Tilbury
SHOP NOW: Save up to 30% off (through 12/1).
ColourPop
SHOP NOW: Save 30% off site-wide (through 12/1).
Daily Harvest
SHOP NOW: Buy one Daily Harvest box and use the promo code CYBERWEEK2020 to get a box of equal value for free on your second delivery (through 12/1).
Levi's
SHOP NOW: Score 40% off everything and free shipping both ways using the code CYBER (through 12/1).
Lululemon
SHOP NOW: Lululemon's Black Friday sale has additional mark-downs (from 11/30 through 12/1).
Nordstrom
SHOP NOW: Score up to 50% off more than 1,000 items for women, men, kids and the home (through 12/1).
Radley London
SHOP NOW: Save up to 50% off everything (through 12/1).
Rebecca Minkoff
SHOP NOW: They have a tiered sale of up to 40% (through 12/1).
Rifle Paper Co.
SHOP NOW: Enjoy 30% off site-wide using the code HOLIDAY30 (through 12/1).
Sakara Life
SHOP NOW: Score 25% off meals in December for existing meal plan subscribers (through 12/2).
Seven For All Mankind
SHOP NOW: Save 40% off site-wide (through 12/1).
Splendid
SHOP NOW: Save 40% off site-wide (through 12/1).
Sundry
SHOP NOW: Score up to 70% off (through 12/1).
Tipsy Elves
SHOP NOW: Score 30% off using promo code LETSCYBER (through 12/1).
Volition Beauty
SHOP NOW: Enjoy 30% off site-wide (through 12/1).
Wayfair
SHOP NOW: Wayfair's main event begins on 11/26, with the deepest discounts of the year (through 12/1).
White Fox
SHOP NOW: Enjoy 30% off site-wide excluding sale and collaborations (through 4:59 a.m. PST on 12/2).