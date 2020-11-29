Halsey Slams the Grammys After Snub and Makes Accusations of "Bribes"

Weitere : Grammys 2021 Snubs and Surprises: BTS, The Weeknd and More

Halsey is also not going to remain silent about her Grammys snub.

On Tuesday, Nov. 24, the Recording Academy announced the nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards. The Weeknd and Halsey, who both released their new albums After Hours and Manic respectively earlier this year, were among several expected acts not on the list. Last week, the Canadian singer slammed the Academy about his snub and on Saturday, Nov. 28, she let her feelings about being overlooked be known as well.

In an Instagram Story message, Halsey, 26, said she has "been thinking and wanted to choose my words carefully because a lot of people have extended sympathy and apology to me since the Grammy nominations."

"The Grammys are an elusive process," she wrote. "It can often be about behind the scenes private performances, knowing the right people, campaigning through the grapevine, with just the right handshakes and 'bribes' that can be just ambitious enough to pass as 'not-bribes.' And if you get that far, it's about committing to exclusive TV performances and making sure you help the Academy make their millions in advertising on the night of the show."