Inside Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’ First Thanksgiving Together

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas hit another major relationship milestone: spending their first Thanksgiving together. Fortunately for the couple, who will star together in the upcoming film Deep Water, an adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's 1957 novel, it sounds like their holiday went off without a hitch.

Ben, who shares children Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, included both Ana and his kids in his plans. A source told E! News the duo spent the week together in Los Angeles after returning from filming in New Orleans. The kids came over to Ben's house to spend Thanksgiving and the weekend with him and Ana.

The source added, "They had a busy few days of family time together and seem very happy."

Ben was first rumored to be dating the Knives Out star in March 2020, when the two were spotted vacationing in Costa Rica.

"They have been kissing, cuddling up together and putting their arms around each other a lot," an insider told E! at the time. "They look at each other adoringly and like taking pictures of each other. Ben seems blissfully happy and giddy. He can't stop smiling and laughing. He is clearly very into Ana."