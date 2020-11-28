Anne Hathaway Has the Most Relatable Response About Her Biggest Motherhood Challenges

Anne Hathaway isn't sugarcoating her motherhood journey.
The Oscar-winning actress is used to the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. However, when it comes to her home life that's a different story. Anne recently opened up about the messy side of motherhood in a candid interview with Stellar.
As fans may know, the Witches star is the proud mom to two kids, Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman, 4, and Jack Shulman, 11 months, whom she shares with husband Adam Shulman.
When asked what her biggest challenge has been as a mother, the actress had the most relatable response.
"During the lockdown? Can I curse? The f--king laundry," she shared. "But, you know, I'm always hesitant to frame things in the realm of challenges because I think it sets a tone. As a mom, I've found tons of opportunities. There's obviously a learning curve—you just have to be kind to yourself with that because you do feel like you're doing everything wrong, especially in the early days."
She added, "But it's more than just a challenge."
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Anne explained that she and her family have enjoyed spending quality time together. When asked what she's learned during this time, she put it simply, "The way we live and love is what we'll be remembered by."
Just last month the actress revealed the "embarrassing" ways she was coping with the COVID-19 shutdown.
During a remote appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show in October, the actress explained her method for keeping her "family safe" when stay-at-home orders were initially enforced.
"You know those little magical thoughts that you have that kind of keep you going, keep your anxiety at bay?" Anne asked the host, adding, "You're just like, 'As long as I do this thing, everything's gonna be fine."
"I decided that it would keep my family safe if I put tape around all of our light switches and our doorknobs," she shared.
She later admitted, "That wasn't even the stupidest thing that I did."
Her tape idea wasn't the only thing she did to navigate this new normal. "I was so I think freaked out about everything that I convinced myself that if I just wore a pair of sensible heels, everything would be fine," she explained. "Why am I saying this stuff out loud on your show?"
As the saying goes: Celebs, they're just like us!