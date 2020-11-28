NASCAR Pit Crew Member William "Rowdy" Harrell and His Wife Killed in Car Crash On Their Honeymoon

NASCAR fans are mourning the loss of a Hendrick Motorsports pit crew member.
According to the sports team, William "Rowdy" Harrell, 30, and his wife, Blakley Harrell, 23, tragically passed away after being killed in a car crash accident in Florida on Tuesday, Nov. 24.
The couple was reportedly in the Florida Keys area celebrating their honeymoon, which came just three days after they tied the knot.
Per NBC Sports, who obtained a preliminary report from the Florida Highway Patrol, William was driving a Toyota Corolla that was headed north on U.S. 1 (a highway with only two lanes). The report indicated that William drove across the center line and into the southbound lane at about 9:40 p.m. ET. A pickup truck tried to avoid William's car by veering onto the shoulder. However, the vehicles collided, per the report.
E! News has reached out to the Florida Highway Patrol for our own report and have yet to receive a response.
Following the tragedy, Hendrick Motorsports expressed their heartache over William and Blakley's loss.
"Our entire team is absolutely devastated at the loss of Rowdy and Blakley," Greg Ives, Hendrick Motorsports' crew chief, said in a statement on the team website. "They were such positive, giving and passionate people who could not have been a more perfect match."
"Rowdy had an energetic and infectious personality. He was the heart and soul of our team and always kept us motivated, no matter the circumstance," the statement continued. "Rowdy shared his love with the people around him and was loved in return. Although he will be greatly missed, his memory will continue to inspire us always."
In closing, Ives shared, "Our prayers are with Rowdy, Blakley and their wonderful family."
Along with the statement, the team took to Twitter with a heartfelt message that read, "He was the heart and soul of our team."
In light of the couple's death, NASCAR also issued a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Harrell and @TeamHendrick family," a message read on Twitter.
Driver Alex Bowman, who recently worked with William, shared, "Rowdy was everything that made the 88 team, the 88 team. The biggest personality and the best person. He was the happiest person you'd ever meet, and that was only reenforced [sic] by his wife Blakley. Rip to an absolute legend. You'll be missed every single day brother."
For the last eight seasons, William worked as a tire carrier for Hendrick Motorsports. He was also a two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion pit crew member with JR Motorsports.