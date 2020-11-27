John Travolta Thanks Fans for "Incredible" Support 4 Months After Kelly Preston's Death

Weitere : John Travolta's Sweet Birthday Tribute to Late Wife Kelly Preston

John Travolta is sending a message to his supporters.

It's been four months since the Oscar nominee's wife, Kelly Preston, passed away at the age of 57 following a two-year battle with breast cancer. Since that time, Travolta has continually honored Preston's memory with heartfelt tributes, including a sweet birthday message to her in October.

On Thanksgiving, his first without Preston, Travolta took to social media to thank his followers for their kind words amid this difficult year. "I just wanted to take this moment to thank each and every one of you for supporting me in such an incredible way this year," the 66-year-old actor said in a message to fans on Instagram. "Happy Thanksgiving and always love."

In response to his video message, Travolta and Preston's 20-year-old daughter, Ella Travolta, commented with three red hearts. As fans may know, the couple also share son Benjamin Travolta, 10. Their son Jett Travolta passed away in 2009 at the age of 16.