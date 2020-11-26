Meghan Markle Kelly ClarksonGrammysDie NeuestenVideos

See Every Star at the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Dolly Parton, Keke Palmer, Bebe Rexha and Brett Young were among the top-tier talent to rock the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC. See who else performed for the TV-only event.

There's no Thanksgiving without the annual parade. The show must go on, and not even the pandemic could stop the joyous 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

As always, the 94th annual parade aired on NBC on Turkey Day, with Today hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker breaking it all down for us at home. The main difference in 2020? This year, the floats and performers were filmed for a TV-only event, without bundled up New Yorkers watching in the streets, in order to follow safety guidelines. 

Country icon (and COVID vaccine hero) Dolly Parton partnered with Cracker Barrel at the parade to sing her rendition of "A Holly Jolly Christmas," following the debut of her Netflix movie, Christmas on the Square, on Sunday.

Ally Brooke, Bebe Rexha, Patti LaBelle, Jordin Sparks, Keke Palmer, Pentatonix and Brett Young rounded out the lineup of stars that performed at the Thanksgiving Day Parade.

And with Broadway shut down since March, the casts of several award-worthy musicals turned up to give show-stopping performances of their hit songs, including from Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton, Tina Fey's Mean Girls and Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill

Tune in to NBC to watch the parade, and see all of the starry appearances below. 

Virginia Sherwood/NBC
Hamilton

The COVID-19 pandemic may have prevented Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade attendees from being in the room where it happens, but that didn't stop the cast of Broadway's Hamilton from putting on an epic show.

Peter Kramer/NBC
Ally Brooke

The pop singer takes a ride on the Blue's Clues & You! float.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.
Bebe Rexha

Baby, we're jealous of Bebe's sultry look. 

Instagram
Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb

These Today co-hosts aren't letting a bit of weather rain on their parade!

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.
Keke Palmer

The star strikes a pose on a glittery float.

Peter Kramer/NBC
CNCO

The Latin boy band is ready to spread some holiday cheer. 

Peter Kramer/NBC
Patti LaBelle

The iconic artist performs at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. 

Virginia Sherwood/NBC
Mean Girls

There's a 30 percent chance this performance from the cast of Broadway's Mean Girls was a highlight of the parade.

Peter Kramer/NBC
Sofia Carson

It wouldn't be the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade without Sofia on the turkey float! 

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.
Tori Kelly

'Tis the season to break out your most festive ensembles! 

Virginia Sherwood/NBC
Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations

The leading men from the critically-acclaimed musical bring the legendary group to life for a modern audience. 

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.
Karol G

The Latin pop star channels her inner snow bunny. 

Virginia Sherwood/NBC
Jagged Little Pill

Stars of the Alanis Morissette-inspired musical rock out.

Instagram
Al Roker & Tori Kelly

Al snaps a selfie with the singer-songwriter as she prepares to perform. 

Virginia Sherwood/NBC
Hamilton

The Schuyler sisters take center stage. 

Peter Kramer/NBC
Lauren Alaina

The country singer nails a fall aesthetic as she performs on a float. 

Virginia Sherwood/NBC
Mean Girls

The Tony-nominated musical lights up New York City. 

Stacie Huckeba/Butterfly Records LLC
Dolly Parton

The legendary star definitely made it on Santa's nice list this year. 

Virginia Sherwood/NBC
Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations

Since its debut in 2018, the musical has garnered 12 Tony nominations. 

Peter Kramer/NBC
Brett Young

The country music artist bundles up.

Virginia Sherwood/NBC
Jagged Little Pill

"You Oughta Know" this performance stole the show. 

