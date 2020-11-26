Meghan Markle Kelly ClarksonGrammysDie NeuestenVideos

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Spotted Arriving to Her Hometown Ahead of Thanksgiving

It looks like Michael B. Jordan and rumored girlfriend Lori Harvey, daughter of Steve Harvey, may be spending Thanksgiving together.

It looks like People's Sexiest Man Alive found someone to carve the turkey with. 

Michael B. Jordan was spotted with Lori Harvey, his rumored new girlfriend, on a flight from Los Angeles to her hometown of Atlanta the day before Thanksgiving. According to photos obtained by TMZ, the two came off the tarmac of a flight together wearing nearly-identical matching sweatsuits. How holiday cozy! 

While it's unclear what the status of their relationship is at this point, the Black Panther star, 33, told People during his Sexiest Man Alive interview that he is single. In fact, he lamented about his solo status to the outlet, admitting, "Having people who are married around me, a running theme is 'You know when you know.' And it's one of the most frustrating things to hear as somebody who's single. I kind of thought I knew four or five times, and that didn't really work out too well for me."

He also shared that his perfect match is someone who is "nurturing," adding, "I've got a list. That's probably why my ass is still single, but yeah, it's a list."

His potential new love Lori, 23, is a model and the daughter of Steve Harvey and wife Marjorie. Prior to her rumored romance with Michael, she reportedly dated rapper Future from fall 2019 to August 2020. 

Prior to her relationship with Future, Lori was spotted out with Sean "Diddy" Combs, and even had to shut down engagement rumors on social media after she was spotted wearing an engagement ring. 

"I'm not engaged," she wrote on her Instagram Story in June 2019. "Stop believing everything y'all read on a blog."

 

The relationship with Diddy raised eyebrows as it was rumored that Lori had previously also dated his son Justin Combs

If those matching sweatsuits are any indication, Michael and Lori are very much on the same page. Hopefully they have a very happy Thanksgiving!

