Cyber Monday 2020 Beauty Deals That Are Too Good to Pass Up

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

There's no better time to stock up on beauty faves than Cyber Monday. With such great deals from brands like Glossier, Laura Mercier and more, how can you resist?

So get your glow on, put your tresses in check, make yourself smell amazing and practice a little self-care with our favorite picks from the Cyber Monday beauty sales below. Trust us: Your beauty cabinet will thank you (and so will your bank account)!