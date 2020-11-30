Elliot PageMillie Bobby BrownMegan FoxAlexis SharkeyDie NeuestenVideos

Cyber Monday 2020 Beauty Deals That Are Too Good to Pass Up

Grab the best in makeup, skincare and hair care from Glossier, Laura Mercier and more of your favorite brands.

von Taylor Stephan, Carly Milne, Carolin Lehmann Nov 30, 2020
There's no better time to stock up on beauty faves than Cyber Monday. With such great deals from brands like Glossier, Laura Mercier and more, how can you resist?

So get your glow on, put your tresses in check, make yourself smell amazing and practice a little self-care with our favorite picks from the Cyber Monday beauty sales below. Trust us: Your beauty cabinet will thank you (and so will your bank account)!

The Razor Kit

Save 30% on these awesome razors using the code GIVING30, and Athena Club will donate 20% of all proceeds to PERIOD, an organization that provides menstrual care products, education and more to women globally. This kit comes with two five-blade cartridges, one ergonomic razor handle and one magnetic hook for easy storage.

 

$9
$6
Athena Club

The Bestsellers Set

Score 35% off sets, like this one including the Boy Brow, Balm Dotcom, Milk Jelly Cleanser and an Original Pink Hoodie.

$91
$59
Glossier

Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

Save $20 off orders of $50 or more at Sol de Janeiro. You're going to fall in love with the scent of this body cream that helps smooth and tighten skin.

$45
$36
Sol de Janeiro

Caviar Stick Eye Color

Pick from tons of shades of this bestselling eyeshadow stick. It's 25% off.

$29
$22
Laura Mercier

