Love Is Blind's Mark Cuevas Is Engaged to Pregnant Girlfriend Aubrey Rainey

Mark Cuevas is ready to commit to a lifetime of love and happiness with girlfriend Aubrey Rainey.

The Love Is Blind reality star proposed to his girlfriend, who is pregnant with his first baby, on Saturday, Nov. 21. He popped the question in front of their immediate family and two of her friends at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio.

According to People, Mark surprised Aubrey with the proposal by telling her that they were going to the Hall of Fame as part of a gender reveal. He told the magazine that the elaborate engagement took "about a month's worth of planning and coordinating trying to make sure Aubrey didn't catch on to the surprise."

As for the ring, Mark said he personally designed the emerald cut 3-carat diamond sparkler, which Aubrey is "over the moon" about.

The engagement comes less than a year after Mark broke up with Love Is Blind co-star Lauren "LC" Chamblin. The two rekindled their romance in May, but decided to go their separate ways after it was revealed Mark had allegedly been dating other women.