Watch Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman in the Star-Studded First Trailer for Netflix’s The Prom

It's time to dance! Netflix has dropped the very first trailer for its starry musical movie The Prom and basically just made our Thanksgiving 10 times better.

Big Little Lies co-stars Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman reunited for the heartwarming Broadway adaptation, out Dec. 11. In the film, the actresses portray Broadway stars who travel to Indiana after student Emma Nolan (Jo Ellen Pellman) is barred from attending her school's prom with her girlfriend Alyssa (Ariana DeBose).

Emma opens the trailer explaining, "I just wanna go to prom like any other kid," as she begins her fight for love.

When the vibrantly-dressed Dee Dee Allen (Streep) hears about the conservative school rules, she tells fellow star Barry Glickman (James Corden) they should go to Indiana advocate for her. "We have got to go down there and raise holy hell," the legendary Oscar winner declares, and later says, "We're not monsters. We're cultural disruptors."