Taylor Swift Reveals the One Song She Had the "Most Fun" Re-Recording

Taylor Swift has been having a "really good time" re-recording her first six albums, but she was particularly excited to revisit one of her earliest hits.

In an interview with Good Morning America, the Grammy winner shared that "Love Story," her hit single off her 2008 sophomore album Fearless, was a track she was thrilled to re-record.

"So far, of the ones I've recorded, I think it's been the most fun doing 'Love Story' because the older music, my voice was so teenaged and I sometimes, when I hear my older music and my older young teenage voice, it makes me feel like I'm a different singer now," she said. "So it's been the most fun to re-record ones that I feel like I could actually possibly improve upon the song."

Taylor, who just dropped a Disney+ special in which she performed the songs off her latest album folklore, chose to re-record the six albums she released prior to 2019's Lover due to a dispute with her previous record label Big Machine Label Group. As fans may recall, Taylor claimed that Big Machine, run by Scott Borchetta, did not give her the proper opportunity to acquire her masters before they were sold to Justin Bieber's manager Scooter Braun, who Taylor alleged was a "bully" who had long tried to damage her career.