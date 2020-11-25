Meghan Markle Kelly ClarksonGrammysDie NeuestenVideos

Here's How To Score the Viral 'Amazon Coat' for Free From Olay on Cyber Monday

It's the collab we never knew we needed.

von Carolin Lehmann Nov 25, 2020
E-comm: free winter coat from olay on cyber monday

Every once in a while, an affordable Amazon find goes viral, and that's exactly what happened to Orolay's pocket-heavy winter coat. It took over the New York City sidewalks, even capturing the attention of The New York Times. Now, "the Amazon coat" is joining into its first ever brand partnership with Olay, and better yet, you can score it for free.

Here's how: Simply spend $150 or more on the Olay site on Cyber Monday, and the Orolay coat in a limited-edition, red Olay design (worth $150 or more) will be added to your cart for free, while supplies last.  

So come Cyber Monday, Nov. 30, be sure to pop on over to Olay.com to pick up your free winter coat!

