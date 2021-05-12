Let's Never Forget Dakota Johnson's Awkward AF Interview With Ellen DeGeneres

After 19 seasons on air, The Ellen DeGeneres Show will officially be signing off in 2022. And while we prepare to say goodbye, we'd be remiss not to look back on our favorite moment: Dakota Johnson's fifty shades of awkward interview with host Ellen DeGeneres.

It was this late 2019—Nov. 27, to be exact—when the actress appeared on the comedian's daytime talk show for a conversation that quickly turned so unbearably uncomfortable, we found ourselves laughing and screaming at our TV screens. There were long pauses, obvious white lies and unconscious digs—Dakota accidentally proclaimed Tig Notaro is her favorite comedian—that left us covering our eyes but also begging for more.

Now, if we had to pinpoint the true moment things went south, it would be when Ellen insisted she was excluded from the guest list for Dakota's star-studded birthday party. "You were invited," the 31-year-old told her. "I didn't even know you wanted to be invited. I didn't even know you liked me."