Amy Adams Reveals Her 10-Year-Old Daughter's Hilarious Reaction to Failed Billie Eilish Cover

Weitere : "Hillbilly Elegy": Amy Adams & Glenn Close on Oscar Bait & More

Kids say the darndest things, just ask Amy Adams.

During a Nov. 24 interview with Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Arrival star admitted that she tried a couple of instruments during quarantine that were gifted by her husband Darren Le Gallo. However, though she picked up a few musical hobbies, the Oscar nominee explained that they "didn't stick."

"I'm a big fan of string instruments, apparently. I tried the ukulele, the mandolin," the actress recalled. "My husband got me this beautiful cello for Christmas a couple years ago. Can't play the cello."

The 46-year-old shared that she tried a popular Billie Eilish song once, but her 10-year-old daughter Aviana Olea Le Gallo was not impressed.

"I tried to learn ‘Party Favor' by Billie Eilish," she said. "And my daughter was like, ‘Yeah, you can't—You're not allowed to sing Billie Eilish.'"

As for the reason behind the ambitious cello gift, Amy told host Seth Meyers that her husband was being supportive of her passion for string instruments that she "can't play."