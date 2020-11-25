12 Brands With Celeb Followings That Are Having Major Black Friday Sales

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
What the celebrities do, we do.
Ok we don't necessarily do everything they do, but when it comes to fashion and beauty, the Hollywood set tends to be our inspiration. Makes sense though, they do have access to the best of the best, so if they like something we usually do too. And while they may or may not be shopping Black Friday sales themselves, a lot of the brands they love are participating. So if you want to dress like the rich and famous, but not pay full price Black Friday is your ideal holiday.
Ever wondered how royal icons Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton keep their skin oh-so-glowing? Or maybe you've been curious what Reese Witherspoon and Gwyneth Paltrow's must-haves are? From Draper James holiday frocks to Rihanna-approved makeup to cozy sweaters, we've handpicked clothing, accessories, skincare and beauty so you don't have to. But hurry, quantities are limited so get these deals before they sell out!
Seriously, these 12 celeb-loved brands are celebrating in a big way and you'd be silly not to get in on it.
Beuti Skincare Beauty Sleep Elixir
Ever wondered Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's secret to glowing skin? With this beauty sleep elixir, of course! This nutrient-filled nightly facial treatment provides skin with a super boost of Omegas 3, 5, 6, 7 and 9, vitamins and minerals. From 11/27 to 11/29, with any $125 purchase on CredoBeauty.com (and in-stores), customers will be able to choose a free gift from 13 different best-selling brands.
The Makeup Set
Celebrities and makeup artists get their fluffy brows thanks to Glossier's Boy Brow which is going on sale. Starting Thursday, November 26th at 11:59PM EST, through Monday, November 30 at 11:59PM PST, enjoy 25% off sitewide and up to 35% when you shop sets.
Good Curve Skinny Jeans
Finding the right pair of jeans can be a difficult process. However, Khloe Kardashian's Good American will make you love the process with several flattering and empowering styles and fits! Luckily, from 11/25 to 11/29 you can score 25% off Good American's site.
Love to Mask Duo
Kora Organics founder Miranda Kerr and other celebs praise the brand's organic formulas that promise to give your skin some much-needed TLC. Now you can score this mask duo and everything else on Koraorganics.com for 25% off with code LOVE25.
Draper James Rosanne Shift Dress
When it comes to Reese Witherspoon...we can't get enough of her bright and bold frocks! This dress is made for a night out dancing, but we think it's just as lovely with a sweater and flats. Breathtaking every which way! Even better, Draper James is now offering 30% sitewide.
BaubleBar Hit the Links Set
Beloved by celebrities including Julia Roberts and Rita Ora, BaubleBar is offering a pre-Black Friday sale including some of their most coveted pieces.
Women's Elizabeth and James Ribbed Easy Turtleneck Sweater
Your cold weather fashion rut has been answered thanks to Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Elizabeth and James x Kohl's exclusive collection! This cozy ribbed turtleneck sweater makes dressing for cold weather fierce. Also available in four different shades so you can wear it differently everyday. Right now, Kohl's is having great deals on clothing and much more leading up to Black Friday!
Fenty Glow Trio Face Lip & Body Set
Need a new lipstick or complete makeover? Just ask Rihanna! Many of her best-selling Fenty Beauty sets and products are now on sale at Sephora!
Parker Layering Set
Ice your neck out like all your favorite A-listers with this gold layered necklace design. Black Friday sale: Buy More, Save More! Spend $125, save $25; Spend $200, save $50; Spend $350, save $100 at gorjana. Valid 11/25-11/30.
Kylie Cosmetics Loose Setting Powder
Get some of the beauty queen's best-sellers on sale at Ulta Beauty right now! This loose setting powder is her go-to for contouring.
Goopglow Best Sellers Kit
Select products from Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop are now on sale at Sephora and Goop.com! If you ever wanted to get Gwyneth's glow, this best-sellers kit is a good start.
Rose Velvet Clear Strap Cowl Neck Jumpsuit
Turn heads in this show-stopping dress. This rose-colored jumpsuit is perfect for socially-distanced holiday gatherings. Save up to 75% off everything, plus an extra 20% off using the code PINK20 on 11/27.
For more celebrity-endorsed gifts check out Lauren Conrad's Holiday Gift Picks from Amazon Handmade!
—Originally published on Nov 20, 2018, 6:00 a.m. PT