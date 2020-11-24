Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson Throws Shade at Scott Disick's "Ludicrous" Instagram DM

Weitere : Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin Cozy Up at the Beach

Megan Barton-Hanson isn't impressed by Scott Disick's recent demand that she apologize to ex Eyal Booker.

In an exclusive interview with LIT Entertainment News, the former Love Island U.K. contestant admits she doesn't think too highly of the so-called "Lord" after receiving what she describes as a "ludicrous" Instagram DM, which asked her to apologize for the way she ended things with Eyal. "It was mind-blowing that a 40-year-old guy was trying to troll a 20-something year old." Megan recalls, "I was like, what's wrong with you?"

The London-based model adds that she was generally surprised to be hearing from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, whom she'd never met before. "Honestly, I didn't know if it was a joke, I didn't know what the situation was," she explains. "We looked at the time and my management were like, ‘He must have sent this at like 5 a.m.'"

Now that the shock has worn off, Megan says she thinks the situation is "funny and weird," adding that even at the time she "didn't take it too seriously."