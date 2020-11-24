Melissa Joan Hart Perfectly Sums Up Why We Love Holiday Movies

Grab a fuzzy blanket and some hot chocolate, because Melissa Joan Hart is bringing yet another holiday film to the small screen!
The actress stopped by Daily Pop Tuesday, Nov. 24's and told E!'s Carissa Culiner all about it, starting with its name: Dear Christmas.
As part of the Lifetime flick, Melissa's character Natalie hosts a popular podcast called Holiday Love, which shares true stories of holiday romance—even though, unbeknownst to her listeners, Natalie's never truly experienced a romance of her own. That could change, however, when Natalie—preparing to embark on a book tour—squeezes in a trip back home to spend Christmas with her family. There, she meets a local firefighter (Jason Priestley)—because, of course she does—who piques her interest. But is it the real deal? After all, she's just visiting!
"Dear Christmas is really sweet," Melissa said, describing Natalie as someone "who believes in true love," but just hasn't found her own version of it.
But what Melissa really loves about Dear Christmas—which also stars Robin Givens, Ed Begley Jr. and Faith Prince, with cameos by One Tree Hill's Hilarie Burton and Antwon Tanner—is that, like many other holiday films, it provides comfort.
"I think this is the year we all need a happy ending and that's what these Lifetime movies do so well," Melissa admitted on Daily Pop. "They give you a safe place to go and you can just enjoy."
That is also the case for many of Melissa's other projects, even those that date back to the '90s such as Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Clarissa Explains It All. The 44-year-old revealed it's hard to narrow down her favorite memories from the shows, though there is a particular Sabrina episode that she said stands out in her mind.
"One of my favorite episodes that I keep thinking about recently is we went to Animal Kingdom in Disney," Melissa recalled. "And we did a whole episode at the Animal Kingdom. We got to take the whole crew! We just had a blast."
Watch the complete Daily Pop interview with Melissa Joan Hart in the above clip!
Dear Christmas premieres Friday, Nov. 27 on Lifetime.