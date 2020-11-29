My Music Moments: Kenzie Ziegler Shares the Soundtrack to Her Life

Weitere : Mackenzie Ziegler's Soundtrack to Her Life: My Music Moments

Kenzie Ziegler is ready to spread some holiday cheer.

After rising to fame on Lifetime's Dance Moms alongside older sister Maddie, the talented teenager has become a social media superstar and recording artist. To date, she's released two full-length albums and signed with Arista Records, dropping a steady stream of singles with the label's backing, including "Donuts" featuring Yung Bae. Oh, and did we mention that another one of them featured none other than Sia? No big deal.

Now she's teaming up with rising pop star Ant Saunders for a festive collaboration just in time as the holiday season to kick into high gear. "Cozy With You," which dropped on Nov. 25, more than lives up to its title. The track is the aural equivalent of sipping on some hot cocoa by the fire, wrapped up in a blanket with someone special. It's an adorable entry in the Christmas song canon, and another powerful reminder that Kenzie's pipes are the real deal.