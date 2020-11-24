Meghan Markle Kelly ClarksonGrammysDie NeuestenVideos

Megan Thee Stallion, Justin Bieber and More Stars React to Their 2021 Grammy Nominations

The 2021 Grammy nominations were announced on Tuesday, Nov, 24, taking some first-time nominees by surprise. Read the performers' candid reactions below.

von Samantha Schnurr Nov 24, 2020 19:01Tags
AwardsPromis
Weitere: Grammys 2021 Snubs and Surprises: BTS, The Weeknd and More

Despite wanting to forget the year 2020, we have to admit the new music helped get us through all the highs and lows.

As the coronavirus pandemic kept us home in isolation and brought life's thrills—like concerts, parties and nightclubs—to a screeching halt, the biggest and brightest artists were there to shine a light through the darkness. Whether it was Lady Gaga and her epic Ariana Grande dance-pop duet, "Rain on Me," Dua Lipa's sophomore masterpieceFuture NostalgiaThe Chicks' first album in 14 years, Gaslighter, or Taylor Swift's surprise Folklore, there was simply no shortage of music to comfort and encourage us in the most unpredictable of times. 

On Tuesday, Nov. 24, the 2021 Grammy nominations were announced, highlighting the best in the industry. Beyoncé led the 2021 pack with nine nominations, securing her reign for another year as the most nominated female artist in Grammy history. Swift followed behind her with six nominations for her unexpected July drop, which was recognized in the Album of the Year and Song of the Year categories among others.

Meanwhile, there were plenty of Grammy newcomers, including Harry Styles for his work on his beloved second album, Fine Line, and Megan Thee Stallion, whose hit "Savage" became the unofficial soundtrack to quarantine. 

foto
Grammys 2020 Red Carpet Fashion

Needless to say, there was plenty for the music world to celebrate, spurring some especially candid responses to the news. For all the one-of-a-kind reactions from the 2021 nominees, just keep scrolling. 

ABC
Ingrid Andress

"THIS. CANNOT. BE. REAL," the country star posted on Instagram. "3 GRAMMY NOMINATIONS ARE YOU KIDDING ME RN????? IM SCREAMING THANK YOU @recordingacademy AND EVERY SINGLE ONE OF YOU. I am truly honored that the music my friends and i write is something you all can relate to. I will never forget this feeling. Thank you thank you thank you."

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Chloe x Halle

"Omg we're crying," the sisters tweeted. "Three grammy nominations???? we are so thankful to you all for listening to #ungodlyhour and receiving it with so much love."

Terry Wyatt/WireImage
Lady A

"Wow! We are absolutely blown away hearing the news on 'Ocean' being nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. When we went in to cut this song, we knew it was incredibly powerful and it only felt right that Hillary took the lead which took the song to a whole new level," the group tweeted. "There were times during the recording of the music video we could barely make it through. To Tofer, Abe and Sarah - thank you for trusting us with this song you so beautifully wrote. Thank you to every single person that has listened to this song and made it part of their story. Thank you so much to the @RecordingAcad for this honor and shout out to all the other great nominees up for the award!"

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT
Noah Cyrus

"IM A GRAMMY NOMINATED ARTIST!!!" the Best New Artist nominee wrote on Instagram. "I'm in a puddle of tears in bed after being woken up and told IM NOMINATED AS BEST NEW ARTIST. my mom at the beginning of the year wrote in her intensions book for me to be nominated for a grammy... mom you've always been and are my biggest fan. thank u i love you so much. thank you to my team and my cyrens. thank you to everyone that took part in the making of The End of Everything EP. thank you PJ for always being there for me and making me feel like my best self as a person and artist. thank you beyond measures to the recording academy for listening and truly hearing my music. this is such an honor and i am in utter shock. thank you so much from the bottom of my heart i truly can't believe it my mind is going a thousand miles a minute and i am beyond grateful and full of love and gratitude. i know my grandma is looking down on me and this is from her. thank you mammie i wish you could be here for this."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Jhené Aiko

"Woah! thank you @RecordingAcad," the Album of the Year nominee tweeted. 

Todd Williamson/NBC
Julia Michaels

"GUYS CAN YOU BELIEVE IT," the Song of the Year nominee tweeted. "LIKE WOW I CANT EVEN Most amazing news ever."

Will Heath/NBC
Megan Thee Stallion

The "Savage" rapper celebrated her multiple first-time nominations by paying it forward. "Hotties let's celebrate the GRAMMY nominations and my new album!!!" she tweeted. "Drop your cashapp and #GoodNewsMegan to win some $$$."

Big Hit Entertainment
BTS

The boy band was at a loss for words about their first Grammy nomination. As the group tweeted, "Ohmmmmmmyyyyyyyyggghghhhhhhhgggggggggdhdhsjsixudbslsogbdsisgshdbxidjdbdidhdifjfiri."

Ben Hider/Getty Images
Ken Jennings

"Wait, what??" the famed Jeopardy! winner tweeted in reaction to his first-ever nomination in the Best Spoken Word Album category. "This should 100% be Alex [Trebek]'s Grammy nomination. He wrote the book and reads much of the audiobook! Who do I speak to about this."

ABC
Justin Bieber

After being nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance categories, Bieber spoke out about why he felt he was recognized in the wrong categories. "To the Grammys I am flattered to be acknowledged and appreciated for my artistry," he wrote in a note posted to Instagram. "I am very meticulous and intentional about my music. With that being said I set out to make an R&B album. Changes was and is an R&B album. It is not being acknowledged as an R&B album which is very strange to me. I grew up admiring R&B music and wished to make a project that would embody that sound. For this not to be put into that category feels weird considering from the chords to the melodies to the vocal style all the way down to the hip hop drums that were chosen it is undeniably, unmistakably an R&B Album! To be clear I absolutely love Pop music it just wasn't what I set out to make this time around. My gratitude for feeling respected for my work remains and I am honored to be nominated either way."

Top Stories

1

See Every Star at the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

2

The Complicated Reality of JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette's Relationship

3

Inside Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's First Thanksgiving in New Home

Don't forget to tune in to the 63rd Grammy Awards Jan. 31, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. 

Top Stories

1

See Every Star at the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

2

Inside Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's First Thanksgiving in New Home

3

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip Test Positive for Coronavirus

4

The Best Amazon Black Friday Deals: Instant Pots, 23andMe and More

5

The Bachelor's Ashley Spivey Shares She Suffered Pregnancy Loss