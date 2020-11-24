Glee's Amber Riley Is Engaged to Boyfriend Desean Black: See Her Ring

Amber Riley is starting a new chapter in her life.
The Glee star took to her social media late Monday, Nov. 23, to share that she's happily engaged to her boyfriend, entrepreneur Desean Black. "There was a time when I thought I didn't want or deserve this kind of love," the 34-year-old singer wrote alongside a photo with her fiancé. "I'm looking at a man who changed my mind. My time by myself, loving on myself, getting comfortable with myself, prepared me for you, and prepared me for this. I am so proud to say, I am the future Mrs. Black."
Amber, who portrayed Mercedes Jones on the hit musical series, added, "I love you @deseanblack_official and I thank you for your patience, your friendship, and your partnership!"
The bride-to-be also showed off her gorgeous diamond ring in a video on her Instagram page, holding it up to the camera for fans to see.
Desean also shared the happy news on his Instagram, along with a message about his fiancée. "Fellas, when a woman looks at you like this, it's a clear indication that you're doing the right thing," he wrote. "Now, when she delivers unconditional love that you've never experienced, it's another clear indication that you've found the one. Only a fool would let someone as special as this slip away. So I did what any wise man would do and put a ring on it."
"I love you to pieces @msamberpriley, or should I say the future Mrs. Black," he added. "#happilyengaged A king will always protect his Queen."
Amber first showed off her relationship with Desean on Instagram in October, sharing a screenshot of their DM conversation. From the post, it appears that Amber slid into his DMs, asking, "How are you?"
In response, Desean wrote to Amber, "Hey beautiful I'm doing great and you???"
And the rest is history!
After sharing the engagement news, Amber received a flood of comments from fans, friends and fellow stars, including Glee's Jenna Ushkowitz who posted a series of red hearts.
As fans may recall, Jenna announced her engagement to boyfriend David Stanley in August. Alongside a photo of her partner and her gorgeous diamond ring, Jenna wrote, "Yes, a million times, yes."