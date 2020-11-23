Taraji P. Henson Shines on the American Music Awards Red Carpet With This Glitzy Look

Taraji P. Henson's style power is shining brightly.
There was no missing the host of the 2020 American Music Awards on the red carpet. The Oscar nominee stepped out on Sunday, Nov. 22 with her most fashionable foot forward in a beaded shift dress by Giorgio Armani with an elaborate collar and fringe detailing at the neck and wrists. The actress accessorized with a coordinating head wrap, metallic open-toed platforms by Tom Ford and Tiffany & Co. jewelry, kicking off the night on a glamorous '60s note.
However, as was teased on social media, "Let the Lewks Begin." So, we can only imagine what stunning ensembles Henson has in store for music's big night.
In addition to an unforgettable wardrobe, the star is at the helm of what is sure to be an unforgettable night, especially for the show's first-time nominees. Megan Thee Stallion is up for five first-time nominations, while Bad Bunny and Lil Baby are right behind her with four.
Plus, there of course will be no shortage of music as performances from Katy Perry, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, Jennifer Lopez, Shawn Mendes and more are in store.
Now, as fans wait for the show to begin, get your best dance moves ready, prepare to sing along from your sofa and check out all the dazzling fashion as the stars arrive on the red carpet.
Spoiler alert: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly made their red carpet debut as a couple and Lopez is rocking an edgy short 'do. Plus, we haven't even seen all of Henson's outfit changes yet. After a year like 2020, we'll take all the Hollywood glamour we can get.