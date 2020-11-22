Love Is Blind's Mark Cuevas and Girlfriend Aubrey Rainey Reveal the Sex of Their First Baby

Weitere : Necessary Realness: Is Love Really Blind?

Love might be blind... but not this gender reveal!

Love Is Blind star Mark Cuevas shared the exciting and special news that he and his girlfriend, Aubrey Rainey, are having a baby boy. The reality TV personality took to Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 21 to announce the news.

"Gender reveal," he captioned his post, alongside a short video that showed the moment he and Aubrey found out the sex of their first child.

In the two-minute clip, the couple smiled from ear-to-ear and appeared to be standing on the rooftop of a building with a small group of loved ones gathered around.

"I love this stuff, guys," Mark gushed in the video. "Aubrey's very impatient... actually we both are. We already know the gender but we decided to do this for everyone and share it with the world."

So, babe... you ready?" Mark asked before kicking things off. He added, "Drum roll, please."