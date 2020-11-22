Latin Grammy AwardsCharli D'AmelioDie NeuestenVideos

Vanessa Hudgens Enjoys a "Date Night" 10 Months After Austin Butler Split

Vanessa Hudgens, who split from Austin Butler in January after a nine-year relationship, hinted that she's dating again on Instagram.

von Kaitlin Reilly Nov 22, 2020 20:55Tags
Vanessa HudgensPromisAustin Butler
Weitere: Vanessa Hudgens Does This Instead of New Year's Resolutions

Following her January split from Austin ButlerThe Princess Switch star Vanessa Hudgens hinted that she's dating again—though exactly who she's seeing remains a mystery. 

On Nov. 22, the High School Musical alum posted a flirty pic of herself dressed up and holding a pink rose to Instagram. "Date night," she wrote, adding a heart emoji. 

Exactly who Vanessa is seeing for this "date night" is a mystery. Following her breakup with Austin, who she dated for nine years following her high-profile romance with HSM co-star Zac Efron, the actress was spotted with Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma in January. Vanessa, 31, even supported Kyle at his NBA games and shouted out the athlete on social media. It's unclear if the two were ever officially romantically involved, but it's doubtful that the player is who Vanessa is referring to as he's currently dating model Winnie Harlow

Whoever Vanessa is seeing, it's likely that it's a new romance. In November, she shared she had to take a pause from dating due to the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions put on place at her job. 

foto
Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler's Sweetest Quotes

"I just finished another movie yesterday and, you know, it's taken very seriously and to keep everyone safe there are precautions," she told Entertainment Tonight. "And at times it feels extravagant, but it's what you have to do to keep everyone on the production safe, so yeah, definitely no dating for me."

 

Marion Curtis/StarPix for Focus Features/Shutterstock

Top Stories

1

The Many Heartbreaks Bobby Brown Has Endured in His Life

2

Halle Berry Recalls Her First Orgasm at 11 Years Old in NSFW Video

3

MLB Star Bryce Harper and Wife Kayla Welcome Baby No. 2

As for what kind of person she's looking for, the actress shared that she's open to dating someone who isn't famous. 

Instagram

"Your girl's open," she told the outlet. "I feel like at the end of the day, it's just about having similar fundamentals and wanting the same things. Like, I am not picky, really. Like, I know what I want and I'm like, if someone comes into the picture and can give me all those things, then great, it doesn't matter if they're in the public eye or not. If anything I prefer them not to be but we'll see, we'll see."

 

Top Stories

1

The Many Heartbreaks Bobby Brown Has Endured in His Life

2

Halle Berry Recalls Her First Orgasm at 11 Years Old in NSFW Video

3

MLB Star Bryce Harper and Wife Kayla Welcome Baby No. 2

4

Best Bed, Bath & Beyond Black Friday Deals 2020

5

How to Watch the 2020 American Music Awards On TV and Online