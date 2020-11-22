Lena Waithe's Wife Alana Mayo Files for Divorce

UPDATE: Lena Waithe's wife Alana Mayo filed for divorce in a Los Angeles court on Friday, E! News confirmed on Sunday, Nov. 22.

The filing comes exactly 10 months after the two announced their separation. They said in a statement via their reps in January, "After careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways. We have nothing but support for one another and ask that you respect our privacy during this time."

The 36-year-old Master of None actress and writer and her wife announced their split just two months after revealing that they had secretly married. In November, the Emmy winner told Ellen DeGeneres and John Legend on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she and Mayo tied the knot in a private ceremony at a San Francisco courthouse.

"We didn't make any announcements or a big... We went to San Francisco. We went to the courthouse," Lena explained at the time. "Got married right in front of [late gay rights activist and politician] Harvey Milk's bust."