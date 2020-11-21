How Scott Disick's Alleged Message to This Love Island Star Is Connected to Amelia Hamlin

Weitere : Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin Cozy Up at the Beach

From the moment Megan Barton-Hanson and Eyal Booker coupled up on Love Island season four, it was pretty obvious they were not going to last.

While there was a clear physical attraction between them—they proved this when they had sex in the Hideaway, the first couple to do so in Love Island history—fans recognized that there was no real spark keeping them together. Megan herself recognized this and broke up with the model, calmly explaining that she was only "physically attracted" to him.

But Eyal pushed back, asking the star for another chance to prove they could enjoy being together. In response, Megan said, "You're not exactly Jim Carrey. I can't have fun with myself."

Eyal's ego suffered a blow, but two years have passed and he's probably over it, right? Well, it'd be wrong to assume that judging by a certain DM that Megan received this week.

That's where Scott Disick comes in: The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is demanding she apologize to Eyal, who is in a happy relationship, btw.