Coach's Jaw-Dropping Pre-Black Friday Sale Offers 50% off Select Bestsellers

You don't want to miss the steep discounts on these bags and wallets.

von Carolin Lehmann Nov 22, 2020
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you've been eyeing any of Coach's bestselling handbags or wallets, now is the time to strike. They're currently 50% off, and more men's and women's styles are being added each weekend until Black Friday. You can also get 30% off select full-price men's and women's styles using the code THANKS30.

Below, some of our favorite handbags that are currently on sale! 

Charlie Carryall 28

This small carry-all can be worn cross-body as well and comes in two colors.

$275
$138
Coach

Riley Chain Clutch In Colorblock

This petite bag has a turn-lock closure and a cute top handle.

$275
$138
Coach

Saddle Belt Bag

Belt bags such as this '70s-inspired one are once again cool.

$225
$113
Coach

Up next, the best Lululemon Black Friday deals.

