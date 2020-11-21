Latin Grammy AwardsCharli D'AmelioDie NeuestenVideos

Best Nordstrom Rack Black Friday Deals 2020

This is the ultimate Black Friday sale that you don't want to miss!

von Carolin Lehmann Nov 21, 2020 12:00Tags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingBlack Friday / Cyber MondayShop With E!Daily DealsShop Fashion
Best Black Friday Deals, Nordstrom RackNordstrom

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. 

With Black Friday around the corner, we have our eye on Nordstrom Rack. They're coming out with new daily deals every few days in honor of the shopping holiday, and the sale has already started now!

Below, today's daily deal as well as what's upcoming from Barefoot Dreams, Kendra Scott and more. The daily deals are featured on this page on the Nordstrom Rack site.

lesen
Best Black Friday Deals 2020 A to Z: Shop These Sales From the Comfort of Home

11/21 PJ Salvage Sleep Set at $29.97 (originally $78) and Barefoot Dreams Cardigan 70% off

11/23 Barbour Waterproof Jacket at $129.97 (originally $300) and Hugo Boss Polo at $39.97 (originally $88) 

11/24 Bebe Girls Winter Boot at $14.97 (originally $48) and Cubcoats Jacket at $24.97 (originally $50) 

11/26 Staub Cast Iron Round Cocotte at $99.97 (originally $357) and JA Henckels 7 Piece Knife Set at $279.97

11/27 Kendra Scott Evil Eye Double Link Bracelet at $34.97 (originally $130) and Tissot Quickster Men's Watch at $199.97 (originally $450)

11/29 Bobsweep Robotic Vacuum Cleaner at $149.97 (originally $649.99)

 

Up next, the best Lululemon Black Friday deals.

Top Stories

1

The Many Heartbreaks Bobby Brown Has Endured in His Life

2

Megan Thee Stallion's Best Looks Prove She's Always Been a Savage

3

Halle Berry Recalls Her First Orgasm at 11 Years Old in NSFW Video

4

MLB Star Bryce Harper and Wife Kayla Welcome Baby No. 2

5

Best Bed, Bath & Beyond Black Friday Deals 2020